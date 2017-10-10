Community View - October 12 edition

Oakhurst Elementary School fifth grader Eileen Holladay, right, had the perfect shirt on Spirit Night, as she dances with the school’s mascot, Echo the Eagle, and her friend Loreli Reppas, left, also a fifth grader. More than 500 Oakhurst Elementary School students and adults found plenty of fun activities at the school’s annual Spirit Night last Friday, a fundraiser sponsored by the school’s Parent/Teacher Club. A disc jockey, petting zoo, train ride, bounce house, obstacle course, game booths and cake walk were just a few of the highlights of the evening. Silent auction items included tickets to Disneyland, five-hour party boat rental from Miller’s Landing Resort, an American Girl doll, a one-month pass to Met Cinemas, Branches Books & Gifts gift card, and a number of gift certificates to area restaurants including the Wild Fig Kitchen in Coarsegold and Jackelopes at Tenaya Lodge in Fish Camp.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
The 20th Annual Coarsegold Tarantula Awareness Festival will be held 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Oct. 28, at the Historic Village in Coarsegold. Contests, which have no entry fee, include Scream-Off, Hairy Legs, Pumpkin Cake, Pizza Eating, and of course, tarantula races and costume parade. Bake your best pumpkin dessert to win an overnight stay at an area resort. Details: (559) 683-3900, or CoarsegoldEvents@yahoo.com.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star File Photo
The Wasuma Elementary School Parent Teacher Association is sponsoring a Full Moon Glow Ball golf tournament at River Creek Golf Course on Friday, Nov. 3. Appetizers and raffle prizes at 5:30 p.m., rules announced at 6:30, and teams of four in 9-hole Scramble at 6:45. Cost of $60 per player, includes appetizers, glow balls and tees. All proceeds benefit Wasuma Elementary. Limited space available. Details: Jennifer Michel, jmellis11@gmail.com, or (559) 676-7681. Encouraging sign-ups for the event are, top row from left, Jennifer Michel, Heather Archer, Leah Lehman, and front row from left Wasuma students Tyler Michel, Jax Lehman, and Luke Lehman.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star