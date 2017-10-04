Dogs Bedazzle at EMC SPCA Animal Faire

There was no wrong or right. It was simply pure fun and lively entertainment. Spectators chuckled as Foxie demonstrated a quick response during the Newspaper Fetch, only to run outside the center ring, past seated audience members and drop the newspaper quite a distance from owner Roxanne Karr. Baxter, who won Best Kiss with Tristan Gunn, couldn’t keep his tongue to himself - kissing Tristan’s sister, Hailey, (who couldn’t help but grin) during the group prayer led by Fr. Gordon Kamai of Christ Church. Chihuahua mix, Hunter (5), was a little confused and couldn’t quite grasp the concept between best tail wag and rolling over despite the best efforts of Matt Cucchiara.
It all made for good, family entertainment on a warm, breezy Sunday afternoon during the 19th Annual EMCSPCA Animal Faire. Between contests, EMCSPCA President Sharon Fitzgerald took a moment to introduce Randy Papike and his dog Reese to the crowd, who cheered upon hearing the news that Papike had been selected as the contractor for the no-kill shelter in Ahwahnee.
“It was very exciting to introduce Randy as the contractor for the EMCSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center,” Fitzgerald said. “With the construction underway, donations from the Animal Faire will go toward outfitting the facility. It’s always fun to see so many dogs with their families come out to have a good time and support the EMCSPCA.”
A nonprofit, 501 (C) (3) organization, the EMCSPCA receives no government funding, relying solely upon donations. The group has been working diligently for more than 25 years to realize the dream of an area shelter. To donate, see www.emcspca.org/donate.htm.
Newspaper Fetch
1st place - Maria Munro/Sirius
2nd place - John Hoop/Chief
3place - Maria Munro/Hershey
Best Wag
1st place - Julie McGhee/Jessie
2nd place - Hailey Gunn/ Baxter
3rd place - Danielle Hatfield/ Cash
Best Kiss
1st place - Tristan Gunn/Baxter
2nd place - Mile Stephany/Josephine
3rd place - Danielle Hatfield/Cash
All American Dog Show
1st place - Bill Wessel/Max
2nd place - Ana Stephany/Scooter
3rd place - Hope Morton/Butterfly
Best Costume
1st place - Judy Sobczak/Sky
2nd place - Donna Baxter/Cisco
3rd place - Samantha Chu/ Lolli & Magoo
Best Trick
1st place - Dennis Creigton/ Misty
2nd place - Krista Kenyon/Kronos
3rd place - Karen Hatfield/Cash
The Yolk’s on You
1st place - Alison Card/Cash
2nd place - Kathy Creighton/Misty
3rd place - Nancy Heath/Bella
