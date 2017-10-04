Samantha Chu trying to get just one little smooch from her pooch. Her dogs Lolli and Magoo took third place in Best Costume, dressed as a hamburger and watermelon.
Dogs Bedazzle at EMC SPCA Animal Faire

By Morgan Voorhis

October 04, 2017 9:37 AM

There was no wrong or right. It was simply pure fun and lively entertainment. Spectators chuckled as Foxie demonstrated a quick response during the Newspaper Fetch, only to run outside the center ring, past seated audience members and drop the newspaper quite a distance from owner Roxanne Karr. Baxter, who won Best Kiss with Tristan Gunn, couldn’t keep his tongue to himself - kissing Tristan’s sister, Hailey, (who couldn’t help but grin) during the group prayer led by Fr. Gordon Kamai of Christ Church. Chihuahua mix, Hunter (5), was a little confused and couldn’t quite grasp the concept between best tail wag and rolling over despite the best efforts of Matt Cucchiara.

It all made for good, family entertainment on a warm, breezy Sunday afternoon during the 19th Annual EMCSPCA Animal Faire. Between contests, EMCSPCA President Sharon Fitzgerald took a moment to introduce Randy Papike and his dog Reese to the crowd, who cheered upon hearing the news that Papike had been selected as the contractor for the no-kill shelter in Ahwahnee.

“It was very exciting to introduce Randy as the contractor for the EMCSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center,” Fitzgerald said. “With the construction underway, donations from the Animal Faire will go toward outfitting the facility. It’s always fun to see so many dogs with their families come out to have a good time and support the EMCSPCA.”

A nonprofit, 501 (C) (3) organization, the EMCSPCA receives no government funding, relying solely upon donations. The group has been working diligently for more than 25 years to realize the dream of an area shelter. To donate, see www.emcspca.org/donate.htm.

Newspaper Fetch

1st place - Maria Munro/Sirius

2nd place - John Hoop/Chief

3place - Maria Munro/Hershey

Best Wag

1st place - Julie McGhee/Jessie

2nd place - Hailey Gunn/ Baxter

3rd place - Danielle Hatfield/ Cash

Best Kiss

1st place - Tristan Gunn/Baxter

2nd place - Mile Stephany/Josephine

3rd place - Danielle Hatfield/Cash

All American Dog Show

1st place - Bill Wessel/Max

2nd place - Ana Stephany/Scooter

3rd place - Hope Morton/Butterfly

Best Costume

1st place - Judy Sobczak/Sky

2nd place - Donna Baxter/Cisco

3rd place - Samantha Chu/ Lolli & Magoo

Best Trick

1st place - Dennis Creigton/ Misty

2nd place - Krista Kenyon/Kronos

3rd place - Karen Hatfield/Cash

The Yolk’s on You

1st place - Alison Card/Cash

2nd place - Kathy Creighton/Misty

3rd place - Nancy Heath/Bella

