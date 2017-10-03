Community View - October 5

A nice shot of geese flying low over Bass Lake during a recent early morning walk.
Debbie Sebastian
Special to Sierra Star
More than 300 students and members of the community are expected to attend the free Yosemite High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes 3rd annual Field of Faith event at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 11, at Badger Stadium. A number of faith-focused activities will take place during the event, including presentations by former Major League Baseball pitcher Chris Milton, 12-time cancer survivor David Gong, and paint ministry from Rick Alonzo. Music will be provided by Oakhurst’s own Shaw Family Band.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star File Photo
Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) Chairperson Laura Norman, center, accepts a check for $938 on behalf of the organization from Diane and Michael Sullivan, owners of Sullivan’s Tire Pros & Auto Repair. The funds came from a portion of tire sales at Sullivans during the month of August. VOAD provided a lot of assistance to those affected by the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa. Sullivan’s did a similar fundraising promotion for the Eastern Madera County SPCA in January.
Submitted Photo