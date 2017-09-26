Community View - September 28 edition

Martha Klatt, a resident of Yosemite Lakes Park, recently received 10 ribbons from the Madera Fair for her photography, as well as third place at the Sorensen Art Gallery in Fresno for this piece, “Little Boy’s Imagination.”
Martha Klatt
Submitted photo
This is the final weekend to catch the Golden Chain Theatre’s latest production, Dial M for Murder, playing this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Details: (559) 683-7112, www.goldenchaintheatre.org.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star
Lynn Q. Feldman, Fresno field office director, USCIS, addressed the crowd gathered at last week’s Naturalization Ceremony. About 200 people attended the ceremony at the iconic overlook in Yosemite National Park. The ceremony featured speakers from the park and USCIS, the Yosemite Mounted Patrol, the singing of the National Anthem, and apple pie for the newly naturalized citizens.
National Park Service