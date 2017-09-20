Community View - September 21 edition

The EMCSPCA 19th Annual Animal Faire will take place Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Oakhurst Community Park. Here a little girl is dressed as the moon, with her pup dressed as a cow to match the nursery rhyme - both are eager and ready to enter the Best Costume contest. Just as in previous years, the Animal Faire kicks off with the Tails on the Trail One Mile Walk, this year led by mascot, Bronx. Signups begin at 10:30 a.m., with the walk beginning at 11. Competitions begin at noon, and Father Gordon Kamai of Christ Church will bless the animals at 1 p.m. The proceeds from this fundraiser, just as with all the EMCSPCA events, will be pooled to meet the long-term goal of building and sustaining a Mountain Area no-kill shelter. Details: (559) 642-6611. (A complete story will be in next week’s Sierra Star).
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star File Photo
Sherry Gurerra shopping at True Value Hardware in Oakhurst with her two dogs Dexter and Ranger. Hidden in the cart is fellow pup Luci, who is a little shier than the other two. Gurerra, an Oakhurst resident, was shopping with her mother, Ruth, who is standing just outside the photo shot holding doggie treats.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star
Wasuma Elementary School celebrated grandparents last Wednesday, where students and grandparents ate lunch out on the lawn. According to the latest U.S. census, there are now more grandparents in this country than ever before - some 70 million, a 24% increase since 2001. Author of The Essential Grandparent, Lillian Carson said, “Being in touch with the younger generation literally beefs up the immune system.” Here kindergartner Greyson Ham (5) eats lunch with grandmothers, Diane Kraft and Marilou Kraft.
Debbie Sebastian
Special to Sierra Star
Wasuma Grandparents’ Day is celebrated with a picnic on the lawn. Carol McMechan, Joanie Madus, Dick McMechan, Collin McMechan in seventh grade, his cousin Logan McMechan also in seventh grade, and Debbie Austin.
Family gathered to celebrate Grandparents’ Day at Wasuma last Wednesday: (front in plaid shirt) Alessandro Garcia, Arlette Garcia, 5, is in kindergarten, Laura Gonzalez, Luis Garcia, Xavier Reyes, 7, is in second grade, Darius Reyes (sitting on lap), Isabel Padilla, Lourdes Gonzalez, Ryan Reyes, 5 is in kindergarten, Juan Reyes and Adriana Reyes.
Debbie Sebastian
Special to Sierra Star
Candi MacAlpine woke up the morning of Sept. 12 to find her large umbrella in the trees from the strong winds that went trough the area the previous night. “Now all we have to do is figure how to get it out of the trees,” MacAlpine said that morning at her home on Bright Oak Lane.
Submitted Photo
Get ready to experience a bad-to-the-bone icon at his very best at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino at 8 p.m. on Sept. 23. George Thorogood and The Destroyers, over the course of 16 studio albums, have amassed an unmatched catalog of hits. Even as Thorogood prepares for the release of his first solo album, the current tour promises to rock the house. Reserved tickets $25/$35. Receive a $5 discount on tickets at the Chukchansi Gift Basket. Details: (559) 692-5200.
David Dobson
On Saturday, Sept. 9, 18 people showed to clean up the Oakhurst River Parkway Trail. This was in conjunction with the Annual Great Sierra River Cleanup, and it’s the ninth year that the Oakhurst River Parkway Committee has participated in this event. Among others, there was a team of Rotarians who helped pick up 33 large garbage bags of trash that ranged from cigarette butts to tires, parts of broken picnic tables, and even remainders of the floating yurts from the floods earlier this year. The winner for the most unusual item found was not the turkey roaster or the coffee urn that were found, but an unopened vinyl record of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. There also was a scooter found that was donated to the Boys and Girls Club.
Submitted Photo
The popular 30th Smokey Bear Run / Walk will be held this Saturday, Sept. 23 at Bass Lake. Races, including a 2-mile walk, a 2-mile run, a 10k (6.2-mile run), and events for children start at Recreation Point at the west end of the lake. Road 222 will be closed to all vehicles between 7:15 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. on race day. Registration fees are $35 before Sept. 23 ($40 day of the race), and $7 for the children’s races ($10 race day). The Smokey Bear Run / Walk is a 30 point “Valley Runner of the Year Series” race, and about 350 people are expected to participate this year. Details: www.smokeybearrun.com, (559) 683-1770, or info@smokeybearrun.com.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star File Photo