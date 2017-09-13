With the smoke from the area fires clearing out, along with a bit cooler temperature, hundreds ventured outside to wander through custom and classic cars parked at the Oakhurst Community Park last Saturday.
The Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis Club’s 15th Annual Run for the Gold Classic Car Show included stock and modified cars and trucks, muscle cars, street rods, imports, Model Ts, Corvettes, Chevelles, Mustangs, Camaros, and Firebirds, Chevys, 1950’s and 1960’s cars, as well as classes for special interest and modified cars (all years).
All proceeds from the event, estimated to be about $8,000, goes to Mountain Area elementary schools in the form of mini-grants applied for by teachers. Over the past 15 years, more than $100,000 has been given to area schools.
This year’s Best of Show went to Dick Peters of Fresno for his green ‘56 Chevy 210 Post, and with 29 cars on display, the Mountain Road Rattlers took Best Club Participation. The People’s Choice winner was Dale Chandler of Paso Robles for his teal green ‘50 Ford.
NOTE: Go to www.sierrastar.com for a complete listing of award winners, and additional photos.
Staff Report
