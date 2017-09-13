Tony Wendice, played by Christien Dunkle, speaks to his attorney in Dial M for Murder, opening at the Golden Chain Theatre in Oakhurst 7 p.m. Sept. 15.
Living

Mystery thriller, “Dial M for Murder,” opens Friday at Golden Chain Theatre

September 13, 2017 12:27 PM

The Golden Chain Theatre presents Frederick Knott’s Dial “M” for Murder directed by Michael and Ruthann VanBuren, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

In this mystery thriller play that inspired Hitchcock’s suspense classic, a cunning man marries a wealthy woman for her money and plans to murder her to get her fortune. He devises a perfect murder, blackmails a criminal, and arranges a brilliant alibi. To say more about a twisty and surprising thriller simply wouldn’t be sporting, would it?

What critics have said about the play about the play:

“...original and remarkably good theatre-quiet in style but tingling with excitement underneath.” -The New York Times

“It’s a holiday for the whodunit fans, and...it couldn’t be more welcome.” -NY Herald-Tribune

Dial “M” for Murder had a highly successful run on Broadway.

The play’s production at Golden Chain features the talents of Jennifer Olsen, Cristien Dunkle, JR Romero, Leonard Brown, Andy Graham and Michelle Neiwhoner.

Details: Dial “M” for Murder, Golden Chain Theatre - Sept. 15 - Oct.1 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. (559) 683-7112, www.goldenchaintheatre.org.

Golden Chain Theatre

