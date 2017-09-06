Community View - September 7 edition

The lakefront Duhn home on Mono at Bass Lake will be one of several homes featured on the 11th Annual Bass Lake Home Tour, sponsored by the Bass Lake Lions Club in conjunction with Bass Lake Realty. Self-guided tours, beginning in The Pines Village at Bass Lake beside the Bass Lake Realty office, take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, with all proceeds benefitting the Detwiler Fire victim’s relief in Mariposa. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Lions Club will prepare and serve lunch, included in the price, for tour participants. Advance ticket purchase of $20 per person (adults only) is available from any Bass Lake Lions Club member or from the Bass Lake Realty office in The Pines Village. Tickets are $25 per person on the day of the event. Details: Bass Lake Realty, (559) 642-3600.
Submitted Photo
Erna Kubin-Clanin, left, and her daughter Renee-Nicole Kubin, third from left, presented a check for $15,000 last week to members of the Mariposa Community Foundation for Detwiler Fire relief. The funds were raised at an Aug. 13 Sunday brunch and silent auction held at Erna’s Elderberry House Restaurant. Accepting the check on behalf of the foundation were, from left, David Butler, Chairperson Marilyn Saunders, and Mariposa County District 4 Supervisor Kevin Cann.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Do you have a little love and kindness to give to a homeless animal? Learn about foster opportunities with the Eastern Madera County SPCA at one of two informational meetings this month. Find out what kind of support you receive (the EMC SPCA pays for food and some other items), what’s expected of you and how to be a great foster parent. Even if you can’t foster right now, you are welcome to come learn about other volunteer opportunities in a support role. The meetings will be held 5:30 p.m., Sept. 14, at Wine Tails in Oakhurst, and at 2 p.m., Sept. 30 at the Cat’s Meow in Oakhurst. While an RSVP is not necessary, it is helpful. Email: karensusanbauer @gmail.com.
Submitted Photo
Spectators and participants in the Mariposa Fair’s Destruction Derby sing the Star Spangled Banner. Yosemite High School teacher Jeff Kirby built and drove car No. 54, a 1972 Cadillac with a Chrysler 360 engine, during the event last Saturday night. He placed third in his heat but was unable to drive in the “main event” due to a broken transmission line. Kirby has participated in the derby for 13 years.
Debbie Sebastian
Special to Sierra Star
The Tehran Shriner Clowns, associated with Shriner Hospitals, will participate in the Sept. 16 Heritage Day parade. “We, at Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park are looking forward to the smiles they will bring to those attending the parade on Sept. 16,” said Brenda Negley, parade coordinator. Parade applications are available at Branches Books & Gifts, or online at fresnoflatsmuseum.org. Trophies will be presented to various categories for first place and ribbons to others. Fee of $20 from Sept. 2-9, and $25 after Sept. 10 until the day of the parade. Details: Brenda Negley, (559) 760-9108, Brenda.negley@gmail.com.
Submitted Photo
Teagan Verdugo, 2, and her mother Lexie enjoying a merry-go-round ride at the four-day Mariposa Fair last weekend.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Friends of Smokey Bear are preparing for the 30th Smokey Bear Run / Walk that will be held Sept. 23 at Bass Lake. Registration forms can be picked up at Sierra Tel, Visit Yosemite / Madera County visitor center, or the visitors center in Mariposa; or completed online or downloaded and mailed to: Mountain Area Runners, P.O. Box 483, North Fork, Ca., 93643. Races, including a 2-mile walk, a 2-mile run, a 10k (6.2-mile run), and events for children start at Recreation Point at the west end of the lake. Registration fees are $35 before Sept. 23 ($40 day of the race), and $7 for the children’s races ($10 race day). Last year’s winners in the men’s and women’s 10k were Stephen Waite and Katie Burns. Details: www.smokeybearrun.com, (559) 683-1770.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star