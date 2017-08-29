Community View - August 31 edition

More than 200 people attended a car show in front of the Sierra Star office on Crane Valley Road (426) Saturday to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst. About $1,200 was raised during the event. Pictured here are some members of the Boys & Girls Club with Joe Delgado, winner of the Best of Show and Best Engine awards for his turquoise 1956 Chevy Nomad. Best Paint went to Tim and Liz Sprottle with a purple 1932 Ford Roadster, Best Flames to Jerry Privett and his 1955 Chevy Bel Air, Best Wheels to Michael Mannina and his 1956 Oldsmobile Holiday Coup, Best Interior to Tom Summerville and his 1956 Oldsmobile Rocket, and Kid’s Choice to Holly Edmisten with her 1965 Ford Thunderbird.
Lanie Suderman
Submitted photo
Earlier this year, ground was broken on the Chukchansi Crossing gas station, owned by the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians, to be opened by the end of the year. When completed as designed at Highway 41 and Lucky Lane, the station will have 18 gasoline pumps, three fueling islands for buses and RVs, and two charging outlets for electric vehicles, as well as a car wash and retail center. Work is being done by MCS Construction, Inc., of Clovis. Because the station is on sovereign tribal land, gasoline can be sold without paying state or federal taxes, meaning prices could be more than 50 cents lower than other Mountain Area stations.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
The 21st Annual Mountain Heritage Day at Fresno Flats Historical Park and Museum will be held one day only, Sept. 16. This year’s grand marshal is Jackie Byers and the volunteer of the year is Debby Carter. The event kicks off at 10 a.m., with a parade led by the YHS Cadet Corps, and will include marching bands, vintage cars, floats, fire trucks, and more. Following the parade, there will be food and drink booths with a separate beer booth, vendors with their items to purchase will be available, demonstrators will show how it was to live in the 1800s, the blacksmith shop and printing press will be open, fiber artists and gold panners will show you how it was done in the “good ‘ol days.” You may even want to take your picture in the jail. Docents will also be available for tours. Parade awards will be announced at 2 p.m, and a silent auction closes at 5 p.m. in the Cunningham School House. A wine and cheese tasting in the Beulah Mills Garden will be held 4-5:30 p.m., followed by a chuck wagon style dinner (chili, corn bread, salad and a lemon cake dessert). Adults $10, and children $5. Details: Fresno Flats (559) 683-6570 or www.fresnoflatsmuseum.org
Sierra Star File Photo
North Fork Rancheria Tribal Chair Gary Walker and Tribal Executive Housing Director Paul Irwin cut the ceremonial ribbon for the opening of the rancheria’s new Housing Services building on Friday, Aug. 25. They are surrounded by members of the North Fork Rancheria Tribal Council, California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, Brittany Dyer of District 5 Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler’s Office, and members of the Tribal Housing Board of Commissioners. The building, located at the Old Mill Site in North Fork, is 3,553 square feet in size, and was built using a $605,000 2014 Indian Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as tribal funds.
Charles Altekruse
Submitted photo
Sarah Pedersen, a native of the Mountain Area and a teacher’s aide for Yosemite High School’s special education department, was selected as the big winner of the latest giveaway contest on the Sierra Star’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheSierraStar). She and her family, including son Gavin, 12, and daughter Allison, 7, as well as husband Eric (not pictured) and whoever they invite, will be treated to a full-day rental of a luxury 18-foot patio boat, with lunch for six, courtesy of Bass Lake Water Sports.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star