Community View - August 24 edition

Children will line the streets for the Mountain Heritage Day Parade that will start at 10 a.m., Sept. 16, going down High School Road (427), then west of Crane Valley Road (426), ending at the corner of 426 and Golden Oak Drive. High school groups, clubs, businesses, families, or individuals can ride bikes, be pulled by wagons, or wear a funny costume, walking the parade route. You can also place balloons on your car or bring your convertible to ride in style. Parade applications are available at Branches Books & Gifts, or online at fresnoflatsmuseum@sti.net. Trophies will be presented to various categories for first place and ribbons to others. Fee $15 if received by Sept. 2, $20 from Sept. 2-9, and $25 after Sept. 10 until the day of the parade. Details: Brenda Negley, (559) 760-9108, Brenda.negley@gmail.com.
Sierra Star File Photo
Candie Cobb, vocalist and inspirational songwriter and speaker, shared her story and original songs with 70 women at the Oakhurst Lutheran Women’s summer tea on Aug. 24. Cobb previously performed with Eight Second Ride who opened and performed with superstars including Willie Nelson, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Merle Haggard, Riders in the Sky and John Denver. She shared her faith journey as she was called into ministry and performed “Good Mornin’ Jesus,” the number one track on her album by the same name.
Deborah Sebastian
Special to Sierra Star
The old Mountain House Restaurant at the corner of Highway 41 and Bass Lake Road (222), which has been closed for about eight years, was getting a new roof last week as part of a major remodel project. A tenant for the building has yet to be named.
Brian Wilkinson
The 33rd Annual Coarsegold Peddlers Market will be held over the Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1 -4, in the Coarsegold Historic Village. The entire village will be filled with vendors from throughout the Western U.S. offering antiques and collectibles from many historical time periods. There will also be food and craft booths. Admission is free. Many Coarsegold and all village businesses will be open to host the many area and out-of-town guests. Hours: Friday - noon to dusk (Locals Night); Saturday and Sunday - dawn to dusk; Monday - dawn to 3 p.m. For show and vendor space information: (559) 683-3900 or visit coarsegoldhistoricvillage.com.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star File Photo