Community View - August 10 edition

Members of The Sierra Shadow Casters Motorcycle Club recently made a donation of $1,000 to the Mariposa Community Foundation (MCF) to aid thos who lost their homes in the Detwiler Fire. The funds presented by the club were raised by the club’s Sierra Memorial Motorcycle Run in June. The check presentation was made at the Fire Relief Center at the New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Bootjack. Shown in the center of the photo is Shadow Casters President Mark Aston, MCF President Marilyn Saunders, and Mariposa County District 4 Supervisor Kevin Cann. The club will host a fundraiser for Mariposa County Volunteer Fire Departments at 1p.m., Sept. 9 at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds, with live music, raffles, and a barbecue for a $15 donation.
PAUL HALL
Paul Hall
Mariposa’s Music on the Green will feature Bodi 601 Friday, and Cloudship on Saturday. Both groups will perform at 7 p.m. at the Mariposa County Art Park. Bodie 601, a self-described “bluegrassh-ish” group, take their name from the ghost town in the Eastern Sierra where they are home based. Since forming in the summer of 2013, Cloudship has played hundreds of shows throughout the state, easily making them one of the hardest working indy duos in California. These concerts are free to the public. Details: www.mariposaartscouncil.org.
Submitted Photo