Supporting Mariposa with shopping, pub crawl, and more Aug. 9

Mountain Area residents who wish to show support for Mariposa after the rage of the Detwiler Fire are being encouraged to visit the town’s shops and restaurants Wednesday, Aug. 9, in what is being called the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” event.
Organized by Eastern Madera-Mariposa Counties Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster, those planning to visit Mariposa during the event can pick up a small “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” ticket at the Sierra Star, across from Sierra Tel. The tickets are a way of showing Mariposa businesses that Eastern Madera County residents support their companies.
As part of the event, guests are welcomed to park at the lot on Highway 140 and 7th Street, which will be closed to everyone except Eastern Madera County residents that day.
A pub crawl is also planned from 2-9 p.m. at four bars in town - The Alley, The Hideout, Sweetwater, and new brewery Bridal Veil Brewing. The crawl is open only to Eastern Madera County residents. Those who go to all four bars with a designated driver will get their fourth drink free.
During the day, additional donations of non-perishable food, toiletries, and cleaning supplies for the fire victims can be dropped off on the way to Mariposa at New Life Christian Fellowship on Cole Road in Bootjack.
Laura Norman, VOAD chairperson, said Mariposa businesses depend on summer tourism to support them in the slower months.
“Their livelihood has been drastically affected ... let’s continue to show them our support on Aug. 9,” Norman said.
Staff report
