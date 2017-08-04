Got Hope? Oakhurst is holding Worship in the Park at 9 a.m., every Saturday through September.
Worship in the Park every Saturday in Oakhurst

August 04, 2017 11:39 AM

Got Hope? Oakhurst holds Worship in the Park at 9 a.m., every Saturday in August through September at the Oakhurst Community Park. Following the worship, a quick 10-15 minute evangelism training will be offered. Afterwards all head out into the community to share Christ and make disciples.

According to the group’s website, hope is not tied to a religion or particular church, but is a real, unchanging hope found in a relationship with Jesus Christ. The group is a collaborative effort of unified churches in Oakhurst. They will hold an Evangelism Seminar on Sept. 23 at the Oakhurst Community Center.

Several evangelistic tools are provided by Got Hope?:

Prayer (prayer teams cover their events).

Personal free evangelism app to download on phones.

Video Evangelism training.

Mapping for territory coverage and tracking.

Free Bibles to hand out.

Multiple high end Bible leaflets to hand out. (Provided by Every Home for Christ)

Invitations to join this summer’s Worship in the Park for worship and word.

Invitations to join any one of the Christian churches for Sunday worship.

Invitations to Monday night Bible study in town for new believers or those who are struggling with their faith. These studies began in August.

Details: https://sites.google.com/site/gothopeoakhurst/

Staff Report

