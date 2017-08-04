Worship in the Park every Saturday in Oakhurst

Got Hope? Oakhurst holds Worship in the Park at 9 a.m., every Saturday in August through September at the Oakhurst Community Park. Following the worship, a quick 10-15 minute evangelism training will be offered. Afterwards all head out into the community to share Christ and make disciples.
According to the group’s website, hope is not tied to a religion or particular church, but is a real, unchanging hope found in a relationship with Jesus Christ. The group is a collaborative effort of unified churches in Oakhurst. They will hold an Evangelism Seminar on Sept. 23 at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Several evangelistic tools are provided by Got Hope?:
☆ Prayer (prayer teams cover their events).
☆ Personal free evangelism app to download on phones.
☆ Video Evangelism training.
☆ Mapping for territory coverage and tracking.
☆ Free Bibles to hand out.
☆ Multiple high end Bible leaflets to hand out. (Provided by Every Home for Christ)
☆ Invitations to join this summer’s Worship in the Park for worship and word.
☆ Invitations to join any one of the Christian churches for Sunday worship.
☆ Invitations to Monday night Bible study in town for new believers or those who are struggling with their faith. These studies began in August.
Details: https://sites.google.com/site/gothopeoakhurst/
Staff Report
