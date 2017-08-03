What you need to know about the Great American Eclipse

The United States will get a rare astrological treat Aug. 21. That's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years. The Fresno area won't have a total eclipse, but still will get an awe-inspiring show.
Sara Whitmire McClatchy
The U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The eclipse will be visible - weather permitting - across all of North America. The whole continent will experience a partial eclipse lasting two to three hours. Halfway through the event, anyone within a 60 to 70 mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a total eclipse. During those brief moments when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face for more than two minutes, day will turn into night, making visible the otherwise hidden solar corona, the sun’s outer atmosphere. Bright stars and planets will become visible as well.

Diabetic? Hot weather is not your friend. What you need to know.

When the weather heats up, so does your risk of heat-related health issues — dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Paying attention to the heat is especially important if you have a chronic illness such as diabetes. Here's what diabetics need to know about staying healthy in the heat.

Going camping? Leave your firewood behind.

CalFire says, “Buy it where you burn it.” While camping, don’t travel with firewood. It can spread disease and insects. If you don’t burn all the wood you purchased, leave it behind. Learn more at https://www.dontmovefirewood.org/.

Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

Does owning a pet help reduce your risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events? A recent study suggests the answer is yes, especially if you're a woman over 50 who owns a cat. Reporter Vivien Williams talks to Mayo Clinic oncologist Dr. Edward Creagan about how pets can improve your health and life.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s African lion cub is busy exploring his enclosure, playing with mother Kiki (there are no siblings to play with) and slowly being introduced, behind a protective screen, to his sister Zamaya. The lion cub is the first to be born at the zoo since 1968. A naming contest is underway.