Community View - August 3 edition

Garrison “Two Crow” Titnam in his traditional Miwok face paint and regalia, an, example of the many traditional tribal dancers who will participate in this weekend’s 47th Annual Indian Fair Days & Pow Wow, Aug 5-6 at Minarets High School. The Sierra Mono Museum will kick-off its “Half Century” fundraising campaign during the pow wow. Over the next year, this campaign will seek to raise awareness, support, and short-term operating funds for the state’s first wholly-owned-and- run-Native historical museum through a series of community information sessions, public education materials, special events and membership drives, concluding with a charity golf tournament and gala dinner in Spring 2018. The target fundraising goal is $250,000, and campaign proceeds will supplement museum revenues, which is a nonprofit organization that began assembling its collections in 1966. Details: (559) 877-2115, SierraMonoMuseum.org.
Bill Sturrock, a 30-year resident of North Fork, stands with his 1934 Chevrolet Master Deluxe Town Car. Sturrock will join many other classic car owners in showcasing his vehicle in North Fork for the Hot August Night Classic Car Show from 3-8 p.m. Aug. 12. Businesses, vendors, and live music will be at the event, which is free for all to attend. Raffle donations are still needed. To donate, Jenny Pearson, starrynights@netptc.net, or (559) 877-2410. For car registration forms and additional information, visit www.northforkcommerce.com.
The Madera District Fair begins Sept. 7, with music starting at 7:30 p.m. courtesy of country music artist Gary Allan. Music continues Friday at 8 p.m. with funk band Kool and the Gang (pictured here), on Saturday at 8 p.m. with Eddie Money having the venue shaking to classics like Two Tickets to Paradise, and on Sunday with two bands, Banda Carnaval and Conjunto Primavera on the main stage. For the first time, the musical acts can be seen free of charge with all paid gate admissions, one of the biggest changes to the annual fair. Adult admission to the fair is $6, with special pricing available until Aug. 15. Details: www.maderafair.com.
The Mariposa County Arts Council presents live, in concert: Meltwater Bridge on Friday Aug. 4, and on Saturday Aug. 5, The Jespersons. Meltwater Bridge provides distinct rhythm and color to songwriter/leader, Gail Dreifus’ original neo-folk songs. Dreifus is a lifelong singer, songwriter, guitarist and has been a fixture of the Mariposa music scene for many years. Performing original Neo/World Folk Americana music, The Jespersons sing and play in an “around the campfire” style found in Australia, homeland of half of the duo, Kaye. Songs and stories are shared with the audience that make the experience fun for the whole family in a folksy way. All performances begin at 7 p.m. at the Mariposa County Art Park. The shows are free to the public. Details: mariposaartscouncil.org/music-on-the-green/.
