Fishing Report for Aug. 1: Pine Flat still best for bass, Wishon trout step up

twitter email Several times during the year the California Department of Fish and Wildlife aviation unit plants trout in the high mountain lakes using aircraft. The routes are planned for a safe entry and exit into the lake regions. Precise drop points are calculated using GPS to ensure all the fish get placed in the lakes for anglers who hike or camp at these isolated waterways. This video posted first on Facebook July 19 by @CaliforniaDFW shows the fish leaving the plane.

