North Fork prepares for Hot August Night Classic Car Show

North Fork will soon become a classic car showcase as the annual Hot August Night Classic Car Show and Street Party makes its return from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
Many North Fork businesses will have their doors open, with live music alongside vendors and a woodcrafter’s exhibit and sale.
The event is free for all to attend, and is sponsored by the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
For car registration forms and additional information, visit www.northforkcommerce.com.
