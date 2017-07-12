Community View - July 13 edition

Fresno artist Dixie Salazar’s work is on exhibit (Dreaming in Color) now through July 30 at Gallery 5 in Oakhurst. Salazar is an artist, author, activist, and educator, and her work is alive with the passion of life, and rich in color and iconography. Her paintings are a combination of flowing forms, vivid color, and provocative abstraction, tempting fantasies that stimulate the imagination. Pictured here is Goldfish Fugue. Details: Gallery 5, Yosemite Gateway Gallery Row, 40982 Highway 41, (559) 658-8844, or facebook.com/ yosemitegallery5/. Gallery hours 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday (closed Tuesdays).
Jonathan Bock
Submitted Photo
EMC SPCA Treasurer Lyle Swanson at the site of the future no-kill shelter in Ahwahnee. Grading is being done by Kris Koontz of Coarsegold, who will also be doing the retaining walls. The building is currently out to bid, with several area builders expressing an interest. “All bidding contractors have been asked to use local sub-contractors, when possible, and our building materials are purchased locally,” EMC SPCA President Sharon Fitzgerald said. “We are currently fundraising to outfit the shelter with everything from kennels to dog bowls, medical equipment to medication, grooming supplies to cleaning supplies. There are also numerous ways to help by sponsoring through our Naming Opportunities Program. You can honor a pet or a person, or just choose to designate that a donation go toward a certain item.” To donate: www.emcspca.org.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star