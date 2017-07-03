Jillian Smith, representing Yosemite Valley, is crowned Miss California

Jillian Smith was crowned as Miss California at Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre on July 1. Smith, from Grass Valley was competing as Miss Yosemite Valley.
She will now represent California in the Miss America competition in Atlantic City this September. Smith’s talent was piano, and her platform focuses on the Dude, Be Nice Project. 2016 Miss California Jessa Carmack was joined by current Miss America Savvy Shields as Smith was crowned Saturday night.
The runners-up in the Miss California competition are:
First runner-up: Miss City of Orange Katie Wyland
Second runner-up: Miss National Orange Show Mackenzie Freed
Third runner-up: Miss San Francisco Elyse Vincenzi
Fourth runner-up: Miss San Fernando Valley Joye Forrest
A total of 46 brilliant and talented young women from throughout California competed for this year’s crown. In addition to scholarships given throughout the week, Miss California will receive a minimum scholarship of $15,000 from the Miss California Scholarship Organization as well as a $5,000 scholarship from the City of Fresno. She will then also be eligible for scholarships awarded by the Miss America competition.
The Miss California Scholarship Organization has awarded more than $5 million in educational scholarships since 1985, with many contestants receiving scholarships throughout the week of competition. Full scholarship and prize package details can be found at www.misscalifornia.org/scholarship/prize-package.
Details: misscalifornia.org. Facebook: facebook.com/MissCAOrg/.
Carter & Co. Communications
