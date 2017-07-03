Community View - July 6 edition

Brian Cederlof, an Oakhurst resident since 2002, was selected June 28, 2017 from hundreds of entries on the Sierra Star Facebook page (facebook.com/TheSierraStar) to win a commemorative NFL football signed by David Carr, the first overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft out of Fresno State and a current analyst with the NFL network. “I've entered a few contests on Facebook and never won,” said Cederlof, whose favorite team is the Green Bay Packers. “I never thought I'd win, and this proved me wrong. I feel great right now.” Cederlof said he plans on either putting the football into a glass case, or possibly donating it to Yosemite High School to use in a fundraiser.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
A group of motorcycle riders donated nearly $2,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst after a successful Rounds and Wheels for the Kids riding event earlier this summer. “It’s an honor to be able to give back to this community,” said Mitchell Riegelhuth, president of the Coarsegold chapter of the American Bikers Association, and “Pappa” of G’ma and Pappa’s Bike Apparel in Coarsegold. “All of us feel the same that, that we’re about doing good things for the community and those in need.”
Sierra Star;Mark Evan Smith
From left, Nancy Iden, Chrissy Torell, Bud and Lynn Russell, Marianne Carwin, and California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Kaci Lutz stopped in for “Coffee with a Cop” at the Cool Bean Cafe in Oakhurst on June 29. Torell, visiting from New Jersey, spent a few minutes chatting with Lutz and the rest, who are part of the Oakhurst CHP office’s Senior Volunteer Program. “I’m considering moving up here with how nice it is, thanks I’m sure to these people,” Torell said.
Sierra Star;Mark Evan Smith
Small Town comes to Chukchansi on Friday, July 14. Small Town is a John Mellencamp tribute band that is among the best up and coming music shows of today. The band originated in Merced in 2013, at the hands of Central Valley talent Danny Guizar. Small Town brings to its audiences all of John Mellencamp’s greatest hits with the electric charisma of the great himself.
Submitted Photo
The Oakhurst Library will hold a free workshop - From the Traditional to the Art Quilt - 10:30 a.m. to noon, July 15. Attendees can view some of mixed-media fiber artist and instructor Vivian Helena Aumond-Capone’s quilts while learning about different styles of quilting and fabric dyeing. Aumond-Capone’s creations have won awards and graced the walls of area art galleries. She enjoys adding beads, buttons and other found objects to her quilts, and is also known for her hand dyes. Pictured here is one of her quilts (Memories of Cayucos). This workshop is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library. Details: (559) 683-4838, or www.oakhurstfobl.com.
Vivian Helena Aumond-Capone
Submitted Photo
Yosemite High School’s Katie Thompson was selected to play for the county in the June 21 City/County All Star Softball game at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State. The county team, coached by Scott Gorton of Central High School, beat the city team 5-4. Last year Yosemite’s Lynette Combs played in the game. Thompson played one inning behind the plate and had one at bat that resulted in a line-drive out to right field. She was presented with the Jenny Eller Most Inspirational Player Award for the county team, receiving $100. She is shown with YHS softball coach Dave Maynez. Thompson will join the Reedley College team next spring.
Submitted Photo