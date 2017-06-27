Fourth of July in the Valley: Running, swimming, eating – and fireworks, of course!

Ongoing

Wild Water Adventures: Nightly June 30-July 4, Star Spangled Revue, fireworks begin at dusk, 11413 E. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-299-9453, www.wildwater.net, $18-$37.

July 1

Madera Speedway: Fireworks show, pits open at 2 p.m., main event races begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m., 1850 W. Cleveland Ave., www.racemadera.com, $7-$15, free to kids five and younger.

Shaver Lake: Fireworks Spectacular and Boat Parade, parade begins at dusk followed by fireworks, free.

July 3

Caruthers: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m., Anderson Field at Caruthers High, 2580 W. Tahoe Ave.

Kerman: Festival of the American Spirit Fireworks Show, gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m., Kerman High Stadium, 205 S. First St., kermanchamber.org/events, $6, $3 ages 4-10. The event includes kids activities, food, vendors and entertainment.

Kingsburg: Independence Day Celebration, gates open at 6 p.m., Kingsburg High Stadium, Sierra Street just east of 18th Avenue, 559-897-1111, $5.

Orange Cove: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show, gates open at 5:30 p.m., Orange Cove Community Center, 1705 Anchor Ave., 559-626-4488, free admission.

Selma: Independence Day Fireworks Show, gates open at 5:30 p.m., Staley Stadium at Selma High, Thompson Avenue north of Floral Avenue, 559-891-2237, www.cityofselma.com/recreate/special%20events.htm, $5, $2 ages 5-11, free to ages four and younger. $2 parking. Food booths, kids activities and entertainment featuring Dave Aguallo.

Rodney Harding sells American flags for the Selma Kiwanis Club prior to the 2015 Independence Day celebration at Selma High School’s Staley Stadium. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Woodlake: July 3rd Blast, gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 8:45 p.m., Miller Brown Park, downtown Woodlake, www.facebook.com/WoodlakeKiwanis1, free admission. Kids fun zone, games, music and food.

July 4

Bass Lake: Fireworks show, 9 p.m., 559-642-3676, free.

Fireworks at Bass Lake. Submitted photo Sierra Star file

Clovis: Freedom Fest hosted by Clovis Kiwanis Club, gates open at 4 p.m., fireworks show at 9 p.m., Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High, Barstow Avenue at Fowler Avenue, www.cloviskiwanis.com/Freedom_Fest.html, $5, free to children five and younger.

Exeter: Exeter Celebrates, 7-10 a.m. pancake breakfast, 2-mile walk, 10K run and horseshoe tournament at Exeter City Park, 302 S. East St. Lions Club fireworks show begins at dusk at Lions Stadium/Dobson Field, Rocky Hill Drive east of Highway 65, www.exeterchamber.com/event/exeter-4th-july-and-free-fireworks-show, free admission.

Fowler: Fowler Fabulous Celebration, gates open at 5:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk, kids zone, food vendors and live music by Memphis Sons, Nielsen Stadium at Fowler High, Adams Avenue just east of Main Street, 559-834-5486, free.

Fresno: Freedom Run, 7 a.m. Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/FresnoFreedomRun, $20-$30. Kids races, 4-mile run and 2-mile run/walk.

Fresno Grizzlies: Fireworks Extravaganza, gates open at 5:05 p.m., game against the Salt Lake Bees starts at 7:05 p.m., fireworks after the game, Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., 559-320-4487, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t259, $10-$44. Waterslides, face painting, photo booth and all-you-can-eat barbecue tickets available.

Fireworks explode over Chukchansi Park following the Fresno Grizzlies’ 2016 Fourth of July game. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Island Waterpark: Fireworks Extravaganza, park opens at 11 a.m., fireworks begin at 9 p.m., 6099 W. Barstow Ave., 559-277-6800, www.islandwaterpark.com, $23.99-$32.99.

Lemoore: Firecracker 5K Run/3K Walk, 7:30 a.m., City Park, 350 W. Bush St., 559-924-6767, ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=47967, $30-$35.

Madera: Fireworks Spectacular and Golf Tournament, golf tournament begins at 8 a.m., family fun begins at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m., Madera Municipal Golf Course, 23200 Ave. 17, www.cityofmadera.ca.gov/event/4th-july-fireworks-spectacular, free admission.

Sanger: Independence Day Spectacular, gates open at 6:30 p.m., Sanger High track, 1045 N. Bethel Ave., 559-875-4575.

Tulare: Kiwanis Club of Tulare’s Fireworks Extravaganza, gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Tulare County Fairgrounds, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 559-759-7830, $5, free admission for ages five and younger with a paid adult.

Visalia: Fireworks Extravaganza, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., swimming pool noon to 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Golden West High School, McAuliff Street north of Houston Avenue, 559-288-6911, www.facebook.com/events/1899643633611218, donations benefit CASA of Tulare County.

Compiled by Candice Torres