Community View - June 26 edition

Music on the Green, brought to you by the Mariposa County Arts Council, will feature Green Machine 7 p.m., June 30, at the Mariposa County Art Park, with authentic and original reggae music. And then, at 7 p.m., July 1, the Mariposa Symphony Orchestra’s annual Independence Day Spectacular Concert featuring Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” and classic Americana marches in celebration of the USA’s birthday, begins in the Mariposa County Amphitheatre. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mariposaartscouncil.org or by calling the Mariposa County Arts Council’s office at (209) 966-3155.
Andy Garza
Submitted Photo
A scene from the Golden Chain Theatre’s live musical tribute to the film O Brother Where Art Thou? played last weekend. Directed by James Mierkey, the production featured a cast of 25 and a live band.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star
Ted Strauss was featured in “Moonlight Serenade” by Glenn Miller during the Oakhurst Community Band’s “Celebrate America” concert last Sunday at Mountain Christian Center. The concert honored those who have served in the military.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star
Attending the recent Soroptimist International of the Sierras 2017-18 installation event were, from left, Soroptimist Sierra Pacific Region Governor Tana Elizondo, Treasurer Elect Lisa Nielson, Corresponding Secretary Carrie Proctor, President Elect Michele Shockley, President Joelle V. Leder, One Year Delegate Tara Ryan, Treasurer Katherine Emerick, Recording Secretary Peggy Davis/Recording Secretary, and Sierra Pacific Region Governor Elect Gail Dekreon. The 2016-17 board members were presented certificates from California Senator Tom Berryhill and Assembly member Frank Bigelow. Soroptimist is “a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.” To join: Joelle Veder, (310) 433-3286 or JoelleLeder@gmail.com.
Submitted Photo
Joshua Carey, of Coarsegold, will graduate from the Fresno City College Police Academy at 5 p.m. June 30. One of 38 graduates in the class, Carey and other cadets passed a rigorous curriculum to gain the ability to be hired as a police officer, deputy sheriff, or district attorney investigator in California and some other states.
Submitted photo