Staying cool in the pool

Like an oasis in the middle of the dessert, young and old alike were drawn to the Olympic size swimming pool at Yosemite High School this past week to escape the scorching 100+ degree temperatures.
“It’s great getting the kids out of the house and to the pool on these super hot days,” said Setphani Palacios, the Coarsegold mother of two. “In addition to cooling off, the pool provides my children fun play time.”
Sabrina Palacios, also of Coarsegold, said bringing her children to the pool is a fun way to beat the heat.
“Not only do the children get to cool down, they get some exercise and make new friends here,” Palacios said.
The Baker Swim Complex at YHS is open to the public 1-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturdays (closed Sundays and July 4). Cost is $4 per person for those 1 year and up before 5 p.m., and $3 per person after 5 p.m.; seniors $3.50. Family and individual monthly passes are available.
Aqua aerobics are offered 8-9 a.m., Monday through Friday ($4 daily, $15 weekly, or $30 monthly), and lap swimming is available during regular swim hours.
A snack bar is available and children’s birthday parties can be held 1-4 p.m., or 4-7 p.m., for $140 for up to 20 guests. Parties include three hours of pool time and an assigned party area. FOOD?
Swim lessons for preschool and school-age children are offered with three sessions left this summer - June 26 - July 7, July 10 - 21 and July 24 - Aug. 4. Classes are held between 3-7 p.m., in 30-minute time slots. Tight fitting swim diapers are required for infants and toddlers. The lessons are under the direction of America’s Kids In Motion Swim School of Clovis.
Cost for age three and older - $109. There is a once per year registration/liability fee of $35 per family.
Details: Lindsay Adler, (559) 683-4667, ext. 335.
NOTE: For additional photos, see www.sierrastar.com.
