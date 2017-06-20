Putting Old Glory to rest

More than 100 attended last week’s Flag Day observance at the Oakhurst Lutheran Church. Following the speeches by California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Kaci Lutz, a Black Hawk helicopter pilot, and Mike Vaughn (far right), who served during the Vietnam War, more than 100 worn flags were burned. The original flag is in the Smithsonian, a little smaller because the family who had the flag gave pieces out as gifts and souvenirs. Debbie Sebastian Special to Sierra Star