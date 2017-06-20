Community View - June 22 edition

Oak Creek Intermediate School Principal Brad Barcus, left, presented Bass Lake Unified School District Superintendent Glenn Reid with a plaque and thanked him for his 18 years of service to the district during the June 6 OCI eighth grade graduation ceremonies. Reid is retiring at the end of August. Randy Seals, principal at Yosemite High School, has been named the new BLUS district superintendent and will begin his new duties July 1.
Roger Thompson will sign copies of his latest book, We Stood Upon Stars, 1-4 p.m., July 1, at Branches Books & Gifts. The book is a collection of Thompson’s poetic and honest essays, spiritual reflections, and funny stories, stemming from his many years of expeditions throughout the American West. This is a free event, light refreshments will be served. Details or to pre-order the book: (559) 641-2019.
