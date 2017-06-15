Diabetic? Hot weather is not your friend. What you need to know.
When the weather heats up, so does your risk of heat-related health issues — dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Paying attention to the heat is especially important if you have a chronic illness such as diabetes. Here's what diabetics need to know about staying healthy in the heat.
Mayo Clinic
