More Videos

1:56 Diabetic? Hot weather is not your friend. What you need to know.

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

0:42 Going camping? Leave your firewood behind.

1:13 Take a peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

2:00 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make

3:02 Hate raking leaves? This video is for you

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

0:48 4 things you need to know about the new iPhone 7