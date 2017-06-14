Oakhurst author releases new book ‘Love, Life, and Darkness’

For new Oakhurst author Tristan Polly, life has sometimes been a story of love, and loss.
In his new book Love, Life, and Darkness: A Collection of the Strange and Beautiful, Polly said he wished to touch on the tragedies, and triumphs, of romance, all with a supernatural twist in a number of short stories.
“They all take some personal experiences I’ve had with love, and puts them into supernatural events,” Polly said. “Ghosts in a forest, that kind of thing. But there’s a similar theme that ties them all together.”
Polly said he’s been writing for around five to six years, and decided to compile what he’s written into a new book, available in both paperback (63 pages) and electronically on Amazon, and possibly at Mountain Area bookstores in the future.
He said the idea was to impart his experiences with love - Polly is happily married with two children - unto others.
“Love can be one of the best or worst things in the world,” Polly said. “So these stories are meant to help others live and learn, essentially. How you can hit rock bottom, and sometimes it can feel like you can’t pick yourself up again, but you can ... it was really a personal release for me about learning from my mistakes, and hoping that others can do the same.”
Polly said his main inspiration wasn’t another author, but the Finnish band HIM (His Infernal Majesty), a gothic rock band first formed in Helsinki in 1991.
“I could fire up anything from them and that would spark an idea for a story,” Polly said. “That, along with poems, even just a line or a picture sometimes, helped inspire my work.”
Polly, 30, was born in Fresno and his family moved to North Fork when he was 3 years old. He attended Coarsegold Elementary School and Yosemite High School, graduating in 2005.
Love, Life, and Darkness: A Collection of the Strange and Beautiful is $7.99 on Amazon for the paperback version, and $2.99 for the Amazon Kindle e-book. Click here to visit the book’s page on Amazon or to place an order.
Polly also has a Facebook page set up for his book, which you can visit by clicking here.
He said the book is suggested for those teenaged and older, as “there’s nothing inappropriate, but it might be too complex for younger ages.”
Comments