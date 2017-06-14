Community View - June 15 edition

During last Friday’s EMCSPCA fundraising event, Whine & Noses, a good-sized crowd came out to enjoy the food, raffle prizes, music and great conversation, along with a photo board with photos of the grading, which just began on the no-kill shelter in Ahwahnee. “We hope to have the building plans to the county within two weeks. At that time the building construction will go out to bid,” EMCSPCA President Sharon Fitzgerald said. “After a full year of delays imposed by CalTrans, we hope to have the project proceed seamlessly from here on.” The event raised $5,000. To donate: http://www.emcspca.org/donate.htm.
Submitted Photo
Mariposa’s Music on the Green presents the third of 13 weekends of free concerts with Arroyo from San Francisco, above, June 16, and Trance Mission Duo June 17. Opening the night for Arroyo will be Little Tiger. Trance Mission Duo features two award-winning composers, Stephen Kent and Beth Custer. A complete schedule of the talent performing throughout this summer season can be found at mariposaartscouncil.org. All performances begin at 7 p.m. at the Mariposa County Art Park. The shows are free to the public.
Submitted Photo
Isabella Kurtley, Wasuma Elementary fifth grader, was honored as Student of the Month at Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary’s May 23 meeting. Her teacher, Lisa Kernaghan talked about Kurtley’s outstanding citizenship, the huge academic growth she has made, and her strong athletic abilities especially in track, cross country, and softball. What is especially impressive about is her kind and helpful service to others. She particularly loves helping out in the kindergarten class during a portion of her lunch hour.
Submitted Photo
Newly installed 2017-2018 Mountain Community Women Board of Directors are from left, Ronwyn Lopez, Teri Martinez, Patty James, Marilyn Van Buren, Lin Crow (president), Jackie Hinson-Roberto, Kathy Posey, Helen Ramsey and Karen Bussberg.
Submitted Photo