Yosemite Renaissance presents ‘A Week in the Park’

Yosemite Renaissance is proud to present “A Week in the Park”, Plein Air Works by Trowzers Akimbo and Friends, on display at Gallery 5 in Oakhurst from June 10 - June 22.
A reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 17 at the gallery (559) 683-5551, with live music and food to celebrate the exhibition.
Plein air is a French expression which means “in the open air”, and is particularly used to describe the act of painting outdoors. Trowzers and friends painted in the open air in Yosemite for a week.
Trowzers was born in downtown Los Angeles, but raised in the coastal community of Venice. Genetic gifts, creative support, and cultural influences culminated the best of higher educations at CalArts, where he had a hell of a lot of fun, met life-long friends and received his BFA.
Akimbo, the most recent Artist in Residence for the Renaissance in Yosemite National Park, chose to share his residency with other Plein Air painters, inviting them to join him for a week in the national park.
“A Week in the Park” features works by eight artists: Trowzers Akimbo, Carolyn Hartling, Terry Robinson, Sandra Lee Scott, Kerby Smith, Lura Schwartz Smith, Vick Thomas, and Sandy Kowallis.
The exhibit is a fundraising event for Yosemite Renaissance. Proceeds benefit the organization and its mission.
About Yosemite Renaissance
Yosemite Renaissance is dedicated to supporting the arts in Yosemite and the Yosemite Gateway communities, supported by Mariposa County, Visit Yosemite Madera County, and Ansel Adams Gallery.
The Yosemite Renaissance was founded in 1985 to “motivate artists to develop diverse interpretations of Yosemite and its varied landscapes.” Artists from around the country have been showcased in the annual Yosemite Renaissance traveling exhibit for more than 30 years.
