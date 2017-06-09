Final showings of Oakhurst filmmaker’s ‘Altar’ at Met Cinema next week

There’s still time to catch the final showings at Met Cinema of Oakhurst filmmaker Matt Sconce’s Altar, a found footage thriller that’s earned 22 awards in screenings across the country.
Sconce, founder of Movie Heroes which owns the Met Cinema, said he hopes audiences enjoy the scares of his third feature film, shot in a style similar to The Blair Witch Project (1999) and Willow Creek (2013).
“It is a movie filled with organic, real characters, mystery, and excitement,” Sconce said. “Altar was filmed all over our Mountain Area and is receiving a lot of praise from the locals who have already seen it. Come see this local movie that’s about to make huge waves.”
The film follows a group of friends, one of them played by 2014 Minarets High graduate Jesse Parr, on a camping trip for their college reunion. They pass through the Valley and Mountain Area, including Oakhurst, Bass Lake, and North Fork, before they get lost in Beasore Meadow.
They assume all is well and their trip is safe, until they discover the Altar, where they accidentally unleash a dark horror and find themselves fighting to survive.
Screenings at the Met will be held at 1 p.m. each day, and 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The theater will stop showing the film after the screening on Thursday, June 15.
For those who miss the chance to see the film on the big screen, several streaming options will soon be available.
On June 16, Sconce said Altar will appear on iTunes, Xbox, and Amazon Video. Perhaps even more significant, Sconce said the film will be available on Hulu starting July 1.
“Their acquirement of Altar is huge,” Sconce said. “I think I am the first filmmaker in the Mountain Area or the Central Valley to be on Hulu ... It is very difficult to get into Hulu and a huge accomplishment.”
Signed copies of the film are available at the Met Cinema, and the Blu-ray editin has extras like an alternate ending and actor auditions, Sconce said.
Details: Met Cinema, (559) 683-3456.
