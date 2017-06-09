New book dedicated to North Fork

Readers of the new book The Song of Jackass Creek A Mystery Novel may notice some similarities between the fictional characters and North Fork residents. While most of the names have been changed for this literary piece, author Darby Patterson said the personalities ring true, with the book dedicated to North Fork (called Redbud) and its citizens.
“I intend for the story to impart the value of lifestyles and beliefs: from families embedded in the culture of forestry to the watchdogs of our environment, from Native Americans sentenced to life on marginalized rancherias to the business owners, large and small, who sustain our small towns,” Patterson wrote.
It’s the story of an award winning journalist’s move to a small town newspaper in Redbud, population 386. After a body is discovered in Jackass Creek, investigative reporter, Jesse, assists the citizens in coping with the loss, as they deal with ongoing conflict between logging operations and environmentalists, and a young area Native American accused of the brutal murder.
With a 25-year career in journalism, Patterson, herself an award-winning journalist and former publisher of a Central California newspaper, has interviewed scores of Mountain Area ranchers, teachers, grandmothers, tribal elders, bartenders and loggers, and her book The Song of Jackass Creek grew out of those interviews.
“I could never get my experience of that small town out of my heart and mind,” Patterson explained. “It was the people and the culture, the uniqueness of being a part of such a close knit community and all its complexities and, at the same time, the wish of most people to have a simple rural life. It was a privilege to be a part of it.”
A North Fork resident for about six years in the early 1980s, Patterson currently lives in Fair Oaks.
She has authored several books, including: Meow.org, The Catnapping Caper, a mystery book for young readers; and Clan MacLaren, Legends, Lands and Lore, a nonfiction book on Scottish History.
The Song of Jackass Creek, at $14.99, is available for purchase on Amazon or at www.songofjackasscreek.com.
Comments