All about animals

As an ongoing advocate for responsible dog ownership and because of her strong belief that adoption is the only option, Colette Goga, owner of Yosemite Wine Tails and Oakhurst Pet & Feed Supply will hold a “Come Out and Love the Animals” event, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., June 24, at Yosemite Wine Tails.
“Part of the message of responsibility includes current vaccinations, heartworm testing and microchipping,” Goga said, “and so each pet parent who attends will have an opportunity to chat with FMAS and EMCSPCA representatives, and a whole host of volunteers - the unsung heroes of animal rescue.”
Her companion, 4-year-old Ziggy (a Miniature Pincher, Lab and Corgi mix) rarely leaves Goga’s side. Ziggy had a rough start. At 8 months, he was locked in a horse trailer with no food or water. By the time he was found, he was full of ticks, fleas, infection, was dehydrated and emaciated, and rescuers held little hope that he would survive. Today, he is the picture of perfect contentment and health, with a tail that rarely stops wagging.
“Ziggy is a rescue, so there is a soft place in my heart for any animal rescued from a shelter or a non-profit organization,” Goga continued. “This event showcases all of these venues. It’s important to meet and greet those who work tirelessly to find fur kids forever homes.”
Along with pet adoptions, microchipping, discounted spay and neuter certificates, wine tasting, silent auction, and a raffle will be offered, as well as music by Laurie B. Ballard Trio.
“If you love animals, come check us out,” Goga said. “The event also affords Yosemite Wine Tails an opportunity to get the word out that we are uber pet friendly.”
It’s Goga’s hope that the “Come Out and Love the Animals” event will not only raise money to benefit the EMCSPCA and FMAS, but will also heighten appreciation of jobs well done by represented organizations and bring awareness of the real challenges these organizations face.
Goga was asked to host this event by Friends of the Madera Animal Shelter (FMAS) volunteer Deborah Hall, who assists in transporting shelter animals to other shelters, in the hope that homes are quickly found.
Yosemite Wine Tails is located at 40409 Highway 41, in Oakhurst.
Details: (559) 641-6400.
Comments