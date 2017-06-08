Art exhibit features Yosemite

Yosemite Renaissance presents “A Week in the Park,” Plein Air Works by Trowzers Akimbo and Friends, a fundraising event to benefit the organization.
This exhibit at Gallery 5 is on display June 10 - 22, with a reception 5:30 - 9 p.m., June 17, which includes live music, and good food.
Akimbo, a recent Artist in Residence in Yosemite National Park, chose to share his residency with other Plein Air painters, inviting them to join him for a week in Yosemite.
“A Week in the Park” features works by eight artists: Akimbo, Carolyn Hartling, Terry Robinson, Sandra Lee Scott, Kerby Smith, Lura Schwartz Smith, Vick Thomas, and Sandy Kowallis.
For a day-to-day account, visit www.Trowzersakimbo.com/blog and search for artist in residence in Yosemite posts - Day 1 through 7.
Yosemite Renaissance is dedicated to supporting the arts in Yosemite and the Yosemite Gateway communities, supported by Mariposa County, Visit Yosemite - Madera County, and Ansel Adams Gallery.
Gallery 5 is located at 40982 Hwy 41, Suite 5, in Oakhurst; (559) 683-5551.
Details: www.yosemiterenaissance.org.
