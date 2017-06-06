Going camping? Leave your firewood behind.

CalFire says, “Buy it where you burn it.” While camping, don’t travel with firewood. It can spread disease and insects. If you don’t burn all the wood you purchased, leave it behind. Learn more at https://www.dontmovefirewood.org/.
