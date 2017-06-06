Going camping? Leave your firewood behind.

CalFire says, “Buy it where you burn it.” While camping, don’t travel with firewood. It can spread disease and insects. If you don’t burn all the wood you purchased, leave it behind. Learn more at https://www.dontmovefirewood.org/.
Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

Does owning a pet help reduce your risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events? A recent study suggests the answer is yes, especially if you're a woman over 50 who owns a cat. Reporter Vivien Williams talks to Mayo Clinic oncologist Dr. Edward Creagan about how pets can improve your health and life.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s African lion cub is busy exploring his enclosure, playing with mother Kiki (there are no siblings to play with) and slowly being introduced, behind a protective screen, to his sister Zamaya. The lion cub is the first to be born at the zoo since 1968. A naming contest is underway.

Hate raking leaves? This video is for you

There are benefits to keeping leaves in your yard but you do need to mow or shred them to be sure they break down rapidly. Advanced Master Gardener Debbie Courson Smith from Boise, Idaho, also explains how leaves can be used as mulch in the yard and garden in this 23rd edition of the Statesman's Dig In garden video series.

4 things you need to know about the new iPhone 7

Where did the headphone jack go? The new iPhone 7 has said goodbye to some familiar features but added many new ones - like a Super Mario Run game and a second camera lens. The iPhone will be available to consumers mid-September.

