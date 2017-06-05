Sierra Pines pastor published in ‘Chicken Soup’ series

Without question, Linda Newton is a Chicken Soup lover.
The associate pastor at Sierra Pines Church, Newton has published stories in the popular book series since 2007. And she’s at it again with her story “Push Me Higher” in the recently released Chicken Soup for the Soul: Military Families - 101 stories about the force behind the forces.
The latest in the series from Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing, the book contains inspiring tales of sacrifice to entertain and strengthen the spirit for those currently deployed, returned from deployment, or relatives of a service man or woman.
The pages are filled with personal tales of pride and patriotism, heartache, joy, miracles, and the important role members of the armed forces and their families play in serving our country.
Newton’s “Push Me Higher” tells the story of how she comes to terms with her daughter, Sarah Jackson, enlisting in the United States Air Force at 28, to serve in war-torn Iraq as a psychologist.
Her change of heart came following a clear sign from God. After attending Sarah’s commissioning ceremony in Sacramento, the family was heading back home when they saw a serious accident unfold before their eyes.
Sarah and her husband Shaun immediately jumped into action, diverting traffic and calming those involved until medical emergency responders arrived. Newton witnessed first-hand how Sarah seemed to take charge.
“I realized in that moment that I was absolutely useless except to pray ... and I could see clearly that my daughter was not a little girl anymore,” Newton wrote. That’s when she “let go.”
In addition to her contributions to the Chicken Soup books, Newton has written three empowerment books. She also travels internationally presenting retreats for women and couples, along with healing workshops and counseling at Sierra Pines Church.
“I often tell stories when I speak at church, but I had no idea I could write one,” Newton said. “When I sent the first two stories I had ever written to Chicken Soup for the Chocolate Lover’s Soul, and both were accepted, I was hooked. I’ve always loved the Chicken Soup books and how they make you laugh and cry, sometimes simultaneously. I am so delighted to be among such gifted storytellers.”
As for Sarah, now 37, after her four years of service, she is currently a civilian counselor on an Air Force base in Sacramento where she is working to help hundreds of soldiers returning home with PTSD.
A portion of the Military Families book sales (at $14.95) will go towards supporting the United Service Organizations (USO) in its commitment to keep American military service members connected to family, home and country.
Details: (559) 683-2882, or see her blog Savvy Choices at LindaNewtonSpeaks.com; http://www.youtube.com/user/LindaNewtonSpeaks1; twitter: @LNewtonSpeaks.
