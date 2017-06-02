Branches Books powers up for superhero celebration in Oakhurst Saturday

Branches Books & Gifts will celebrate its 4th anniversary from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, and welcomes the public to dress up as their favorite superhero so they can join in with such characters as Wonder Woman, Batman, and Captain America.
The shop opened four years ago in the Junction Plaza Center in Oakhurst, and relocated a short distance away to the Vons shopping center last August.
Owner Anne Driscoll said the new, larger space has allowed her store to hold more author signings, art shows, and events for children.
“The location is absolutely perfect,” Driscoll said. “We have a gorgeous view, wonderful foot traffic, and new customers finding us daily. We are also very thankful to all of our loyal customers who followed us over from the old location and continue to be the backbone of our business.”
June 3 also doubles as Wonder Woman Day, and Driscoll said that made it the perfect time to get “super” with the anniversary celebration.
Children and adults are welcomed to dress up and enjoy the festivities. There will be prize drawings, treats and discounts in the store.
The event is free. The superheroes are coming from A Wish Your Heart Makes, a children’s party entertainment company that serves the Central Valley and Central Coast by bringing princesses, superheros, and other professional costumed entertainers to parties and other events.
Details: Branches Books & Gifts, (559) 641-2019. A Wish Your Heart Makes, (559) 784-4064.
