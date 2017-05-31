Community View - June 1 edition

A large crowd, one of the biggest ever, attended the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Oakhill Cemetery. The Avenue of Flags is made up of 56 casket flags that honor relatives of Mountain Area residents who lost their live while serving in the military. Each flag pole has a brass name plate recognizing the person and the branch of the military they served in.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Yosemite National Park tests a new roundabout in the Yosemite Village Parking Area with a Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) bus. This is one of many new road improvements the park has completed to decrease congestion, improve traffic flow, provide better parking, and enhance the overall visitor experience to Yosemite.
Al Golub
NPS Photo
Josh Flory, Sierra Pines Church member, wears a special T-shirt to honor the legacy of firefighter Kenny Jordan, who died Nov. 27, 2016. Because of Jordan’s involvement with youth, monies raised from the sale of the shirt (at $15 each) will go towards the church’s youth ministry. The church is also holding its annual men’s retreat, June 2-4, at Sugar Pine Christian Camp. This year’s theme is “All in,” which exemplified Jordan’s attitude towards his life and his faith. “I see the outreach of the men’s ministry changing lives everyday,” member Ray Lambert said. “The retreat is so refreshing spiritually, and it gives men a chance to bond with other men and form a deeper faith.” Flory added he was not only looking forward to the fellowship, but to building a deeper relationship with Jesus. The cost of the retreat is $130 for the three days, or up to $185 for overnight accommodations. RV hookups are also available. The Sierra Pines Men’s Ministry offers a men’s breakfast, 8:30 a.m., the first Saturday of the month. Details or to purchase a T-shirt: Ray Lambert, (559) 676-5860.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star
Josh Flory, Sierra Pines Church member, wears a special T-shirt to honor the legacy of firefighter Kenny Jordan, who died Nov. 27, 2016. Because of Jordan’s involvement with youth, monies raised from the sale of the shirt (at $15 each) will go towards the church’s youth ministry. The church is also holding its annual men’s retreat, June 2-4, at Sugar Pine Christian Camp. This year’s theme is “All in,” which exemplified Jordan’s attitude towards his life and his faith. “I see the outreach of the men’s ministry changing lives everyday,” member Ray Lambert said. “The retreat is so refreshing spiritually, and it gives men a chance to bond with other men and form a deeper faith.” Flory added he was not only looking forward to the fellowship, but to building a deeper relationship with Jesus. The cost of the retreat is $130 for the three days, or up to $185 for overnight accommodations. RV hookups are also available. The Sierra Pines Men’s Ministry offers a men’s breakfast, 8:30 a.m., the first Saturday of the month. Details or to purchase a T-shirt: Ray Lambert, (559) 676-5860.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star
Hillview Water Company has installed the first two of 10 water storage tanks that will be built in the next year for five water system improvement projects throughout the company’s four water systems. These first two tanks are located on the northeast corner of Crane Valley Road (426) and Courtney Lane that will serve about 3,300 Oakhurst/Sierra Lakes customers and also assist with fire flows. The tanks, which hold 100,000 gallons of water each, were built by Superior Tank Co. of Bakersfield, and will replace the green tanks on the west side of Road 426 just below Sierra Lakes Drive, that will be removed next week. The cost of the tanks and installation was $250,000, a combination of Hillview and Proposition 84 funds. The tanks are now full and in use.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Jerry Bosworth, Collnell, U.S.M.C. (ret.), a member of the Marine Corps League Griswold Mountain Detachment No. 1121, provides a touching presentation during Memorial Day ceremonies ay Oakhill Cemetery. To his left is detachment Chaplin Richard LaMontagne.
Jackie Mallouf
Special to Sierra Star
The 7th Annual South Shore Car & Boat show will be held 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., this Sunday at Miller’s Landing Resort at Bass Lake. Proceeds from boat and car registrations will benefit Veterans Helping Veterans. Details: Miller’s Landing Resort, (559) 642-3633, millerslandingresort.com.
Picasa
Submitted Photo
The Yosemite High Track & Field team had a successful season with the girls team winning its third consecutive North Sequoia League title, and the boys team placing second behind Kerman. Members of the team are, front row from left, Alli Ruiz, Jerome Garcellano, Connor Flud, Madison Ayala, Lillian Stegge, Savannah Costella, Shelli Mecchi, Alaura Ferris, Ella Campbell, Holly Crosson, second row from left, Isaac Rumohr, Larry Wood, Elyse Espe, Colby Leroy, Katrina Conklin, Abigail Rumohr, Amanda Truelove, Sarah Meeks, Brian Hampton, Karee Smith, Noah West, third row from left, Sayda Taylor, Lucas Lehigh, Cass Moreno, Noah Williams, Caleb Burke, Amy Young, Peyton Garner, Daniel Hampton, Dustin Leroy, Ernest Jimenez, Russell Zelazo, Fabian Ernst, back row from left, Assistant Coach D.J. Zelazo, Assistant Coach Shaina Zelazo, Linnea Leinau, C.J. Nobles, Daniel Martinez, Caleb Bachelor, Alec Small, Peter Martinez, Kevin Bulawsky, Christian Rold, Klay Kliest, Clayton Burke, Peter Cresci, Chloe Duke, Assistant Coach Sonja Mazaira, Assistant Coach Kellie Vaughn, future Badger Curran Vaughn, and Head Coach Walker Vaughn. not pictured are team members Trevor Peter, Riley Ashton, and Lauren Peterson. At the end of the season Walker Vaughn, a 1991 graduate of YHS (hurdler and 6-6 high jumper) and member of the Fresno State track team, announced that after 20 years, he was stepping down as head coach. He is one of the most successful coaches in the school’s history, winning 17 league titles between the boys and girls teams.
Larson Brothers Photography