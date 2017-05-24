Community View - May 25 edition

From left, Rinku Gollen, Rajeev Kumar and Gagan (Garry) Deep are the new owners of Oakhurst Mini Mart & Liquor at 40120 Highway 41, adjacent to Pizza Factory. The store offers a wide variety of liquor, wine, craft beer and beer by the keg, along with basic grocery items, picnic supplies, a soda fountain, pre-made sandwiches and burritos, coffee and cappuccino, energy drinks, cigarettes, dog and cat food, candy and sundries. The mini mart is open 6 a.m. - midnight Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Details: (559) 683-4747.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Project Survival’s Cat Haven, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of wild cats around the world, and with a sanctuary in Dunlap, wowed Rivergold Elementary School students in an educational assembly May 15. The students participated in a Coins for Cats fund drive, raising $255. The PTA, which designated where these funds went, chose Action for Cheetahs to purchase supplies to track cheetahs in Kenya. One of the project’s volunteers - Makenzie Hagerman (on the right) is a former Rivergold student.
Submitted Photo
Sunrise Rotarians met Yosemite High School senior, Lauren Wharton who was chosen by the faculty and introduced by Spanish teacher, Senor Browning. Wharton has excelled in all her academic endeavors, and has enjoyed taking Spanish during all four years at YHS. Browning noted that Wharton has been energetic, enthusiastic and a leader on campus since her freshman year. During her infrequent days of relaxation and vacation, Wharton enjoys sports, family and time for tennis. She was presented a Certificate of Achievement and a $50 gift card from Yosemite Bank by Mindy Klang, chairman of the Sunrise Rotary Student Recognition Program.
Jackie Mallouf
Submitted Photo
“A special birthday surprise for my friend Kessie Thomas,” said Lizzie Mae Miller, 7, above, who hand painted 13 rocks and hid them around town, with help from her mother Rhoni Miller, on Kessie’s eighth birthday. “All Kessie wanted for her birthday was to go on a rock hunt,” Lizzie said. Kessie learned of the hidden rocks on her personal page on Oakhurst Rocks Facebook page.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
FRAMED!, a Mystery Fairytale dinner Theatre written and directed by Heather Sconce, follows (or rather continues) the character Prince John from the Legend of Robin Hood. He’s trying to reform and no longer be evil, and has moved the Fairytale land of Once Upon a Rime where all your favorite Fairytale characters live. He hopes to join the Princely League of Princes and maybe ... just maybe ... find true love. But things don’t really turn out the way he hopes. Prince John is a returning character from Robin Hood and the legend of LA, a dinner theatre from 2014.He is portrayed by Jesse ParrOther characters include Brandon Mallard as Prince Charming. Brandon was Scrooge in Christmas Carol and in last year’s Beauty and the Buccaneer, he played Beast Beard the pirate. Bree Rose, who also starred in last year’s dinner theatre, plays Princess Snow. “With a cast of 50 and many characters including Little Bo Peep, Big Bad and Little Red, the Three Little Pigs, Hansel and Gretel, Princesses Rapunzel, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and a whole slew of others, this show is chock full of fun and mystery,” Sconce said. Costumes by Patty Marks, Karen Hulbert and their team. Shows May 26-28. Cost $10 for adults and $8 for students. Dinner includes beef stew, salad, biscuits and apple cobbler. There are only a few tickets left for Sunday’s performance.
Submitted Photo
The 33rd annual Peddlers Fair will be held over the Memorial Day weekend, May 26-29, in the Coarsegold Historic Village, which will be filled with vendors from throughout the Western U.S. offering antiques and collectibles. There will also be food and craft booths. Hours are noon to dusk May 26, dawn to dusk May 27-28, and dawn to 3 p.m., May 29. Free admission. Details: (559) 683-3900, or coarsegoldhistoricvillage.com.
Submitted Photo
Alison Shockley, a student at Oakhurst Elementary School, and Kylie Aleshire and brother Cody Aleshire, students at Wasuma Elementary School join OES’s Echo the Eagle and Wasuma’s Wildfire the Wildcat for a joint Spirit Festival on Friday, May 12, at Oakhurst Elementary School. The event drew a crowd of hundreds for barbecued food, a live DJ, inflatable obstacle courses, a cake walk, silent auction, raffle, and much more.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Lew Dobbs of Nevada City stands next to “Redhawk,” his 1929 Chris Craft Model 3 during the 27th Annual Antique & Classic Boat show at Bass Lake Boat Rentals on May 20. His wife, Debra, is the president of the Northern California Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society of America. The 24-foot mahogany “Redhawk” is powered by a Chevrolet V8, 496 cubic-inch engine with 450 horse-power. The boat was delivered new on July 4, 1929, to the U.S. Government in Chicago and was then used as an under-cover rum-runner chase boat. It was the first trip to Bass Lake for the couple. “We’ll come back next year ... Bass Lake is beautiful and has a real sense of community that is seriously cool,” Lew said.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star