Community View - May 18 edition

The Chawanakee Guitar Ensemble will perform on the steps of the state capitol May 18, as part of the California Music Educator’s Association’s (CMEA) “Stand Up 4 Music” event. The Chawanakee Guitar Ensemble is one of seven featured groups. The ensemble is made up of, from left, Ben Johnson, Claire Samuelson, Emma Johnson, Joshua Lynch, Natalie Samuelson, Caleb Lynch and director Bill Samuelson. The Sacramento event marks the last of a successful season for the ensemble. On May 6, Natalie Samuelson performed a solo harp piece as well as performing with the rest of the ensemble at the CMEA State Solo & Ensemble Festival held at CSU Sacramento, with both receiving the highest award possible. Earlier this year, this group earned two first place ensemble awards at the Fresno City College Guitar Summit.
Submitted Photo
North Fork Scout Troop 357, under the direction of Scoutmaster Dave Smith, and a little help from family members, planted 135 ponderosa pine, 30 sugar pine and 25 incense cedar seedlings on Eath Day (April 22) around the boat launch ramp and at Pine Slope day use area at Bass Lake. Scouts and helpers included, from left, Ruthie Wisseman, Chance Ahrens, Michael Wisseman, Nick Roland, Jeremiah Stott, Hunter Ahrens, Baelin Peltier and Johnny Alsup. Details: Dave Smith, (559) 877-2186.
Dave Smith
Submitted Photo
In order to celebrate the 11 th annual International Female Ride Day on May 6, for the third year in a row the Lady Bikers of California hosted an all weekend event in Fresno. As she did last year, Hilary Rak of Coarsegold led a group of 46 women on a spectacular ride showcasing the mountain communities. The first stop of the 116-mile ride was the historic Raymond Museum where owner Lynn Northrop was not only knowledgeable, but an enthusiastic host. The ladies then rode on to Ahwahnee to enjoy a Mexican buffet prepared in their honor at the Hitching Post. Before the ride ended at the Ramada, the group had a shopping expedition at Matthew’s Harley Davidson. Through a raffle and dinner at the hotel the Lady Bikers of California raised funds for the Rape Crisis Center in Fresno.
Lynn Northrop
Submitted Photo
Coolwater Concerts and the Redwoods in Wawona welcome back French-Swiss guitarist and songwriter Claude Bourbon, 8 p.m., May 20, at Coolwater Ranch. Describing his work as Medieval Spanish Blues, Bourbon can jump from playing mesmerizing renditions of classics to light hearted toe tappers. With a voice reminiscent of a young Bob Dylan, he sings many of his original compositions. Passes are available at Oakhurst Feed & Pet Supply and Mountain Feed in Coarsegold. The Coolwater website is accepting donations for the artist at coolwaterconcerts.com. Directions to the ranch are also located on the website. Details: Robin, (559) 760-1134.
Submitted Photo
Hair stylist Marsi Bennik cutting hair for the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst. On April 22, five stylists at Trendz Hair Studio in Oakhurst donated their time and talents for a “Cut-A-Thon,” raising more than $500 for the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst. The stylists were Donna Dozier, Christy Knight, Bennik, Christina Johnson and Kelsey VanMeter. While the five ladies were snipping and cutting, club members held a bake sale in front of the business that raised additional funds, which will be used to help cover expenses for the club’s field trip to Santa Cruz in July.
Submitted Photo
Singing stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani pose with Ducey’s on the Lake manager Tony Diaz May 12 at the Pines Resort restaurant in Bass Lake. The couple, appearing together as judges on the Voice, arrived with Stefani’s children, along with another couple with children. Diaz said Shelton and Stefani were planning to visit Yosemite National Park on Saturday.
Maryrose Diaz
Submitted Photo