Community View - edition of May 11

Yosemite Unified School District music teacher Christel Biasell will be taking 105 fourth graders and their recorder flutes from Rivergold Elementary and Coarsegold Elementary schools to play and sing with the Fresno Philharmonic Orchestra on May 25. The students will join an additional 2,000 fourth graders from throughout the Valley for the big musical event at the William Saroyan Theater. Above, from left, with Biasell, are Coarsegold fourth graders Gabrielle Prock, Makenzy Ginter, Evelin Camacho, Josiah Gamacho, and Rivergold fourth graders Ethan Larsen, Sunshine Yang, and in front, Ronnie McClure and Robert Marmon. The students will play as the orchestra plays portions of Beethoven’s Symphony 9, Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, and Joseph Brackett’s Simple Gifts. The students, who have been preparing for the big day since the start of the school year, will also sing three songs with the orchestra. Another 9,000 Valley fourth graders will perform in an additional five concerts.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
On Friday, May 12, The Police Experience comes to the Firehouse Lounge (10 p.m. - 1 a.m.) at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. The Police Experience prides itself as being the world’s most authentic tribute band for The Police, touring nationally and internationally to deliver high-energy performances. In 2007, this highly acclaimed tribute band was the subject of the award-winning documentary “Tribute Bands,” which appeared on Canadian National television and was later hired to perform pre and post-show events during The Police’s reunion tour. Details: (559) 692-5200, www.chukchansigold.com.
Submitted Photo
Jacob Meeks, left, and David McDaniel of McFarland Yard Care of Raymond, brought Weed Eaters to the Oakhurst Parkway Trail on May 4. The two men worked from 7 a.m - 5 p.m. with the temperature in the afternoon nearing 100 degrees. They completed trimming the 1.2-mile trail.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
The last three performances of the dark comedy Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring (rated PG), will be performed this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Golden Chain Theatre. Shown above in a scene from the play are, from left, Janet Johnson (Martha Brewster), Karen Silver (Abby Brewster), George Rich (Mortimer Brewster) and Amber Holmes (Elaine Harper). The sweet and elderly Brewster sister are loved by all for their acts of kindness, although they have a naughty habit of poisoning lonely old men who come to their Brooklyn home seeking lodging. Directed by MaryHelen Mierkey. Tickets, $8 - $15 - (559) 683-7112, www.goldenchaintheatre.org. Tickets are also now on sale for the GCT’s next production, The Drunkard, June 2-18.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star
Sunrise Rotarians met 7th grader Allison Seiling, who was chosen by the faculty of Mountain Home School for her academic excellence and her positive, cheerful attitude. Her study skills and subject mastery were demonstrated in the Madera County Academic Pentathlon where Seiling took a silver medal in Fine Arts and a gold medal in Literature. She was instrumental in helping her Mountain Home team take first overall in the Super Quiz. Not unlike others in her family, Seiling enjoys photography and when there is time, she loves to read. She was presented a Rotary certificate of excellence and a Branches Book Store $25 gift card by Mindy Klang, chairman of Rotary Student Recognition program.
Jackie Mallouf
Submitted Photo