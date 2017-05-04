Large crowds expected for this weekend’s Coarsegold Rodeo

Organizers and vendors are busy preparing for the 65th Coarsegold Rodeo with nearly 1,000 Mountain Area elementary school students vising the rodeo grounds 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. tomorrow (Friday) to take part in Heritage Days.
A number of activities will be held for the students including hay rides and roping and riding demonstrations.
Motorists should be aware that Road 415 will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. tomorrow to allow students from Coarsegold Elementary School to safely walk to the rodeo grounds.
Minarets High School equestrian team coach and manager of the rodeo grounds, Chloe Ferguson, and Minarets High sophomore Katie Linderholm, were busy Thursday morning taking care of the petting zoo animals including baby goats, a young pony, a miniature horse, llamas and alpacas.
Throughout the weekend, children will have the opportunity to purchase (25 cents) feed for them to give to the ‘little critters.’
The Exceptional Kids Rodeo for those with disabilities, will be held Saturday before the gates open at 3 p.m. with children’s Mutton Busting at 5 p.m. and the rodeo at 6. The Larry Keys Band will perform 8 - 11 p.m..
On Sunday, Cowboy Church and the Round Up Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. with the crowning of the rodeo Royalty taking place in the rodeo arena at noon, followed by the children’s Mutton Busting event.
The rodeo gets underway at 1:30 p.m.. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.
Michael Steen, of Graydon Kennels, will serve as Grand Marshal of the event.
Details: cgrodeogrounds.com, rodero grounds manager Chloe Ferguson, (559) 676-7864.
Staff Report
