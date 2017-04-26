New at the Oakhurst Library

The following books are new to the Oakhurst Library shelves.
☆ Hidden Figures, by Margot Lee Shetterly (Adult Non-Fiction). The phenomenally true story of the black female mathematicians at NASA whose calculations helped fuel some of America’s greatest achievements in space.
☆ Big Little Lies, by Liane Moriarty (Mystery). Follow three mothers, each at a crossroads, and their potential involvement in a riot at school trivia night that leaves one parent dead in what appears to be a tragic accident, but which evidence shows might have been premeditated.
☆ The Shack, by William P. Young (Fiction). A man whose daughter was abducted is invited to an isolated shack, apparently by God.
☆ Pride and Prejudice and Zombies: Dawn of the Dreadful, by Steve Hockensmith. Young adult fiction. Return to Regency England - the land of the undead. Witness the birth of the heroin Elizabeth Bennet as she begins her battle against the evil undead of England.
DVDs
☆ Hearthland: The Complete Sixth Season (Series). Jack, Amy, Ty, Tim, Lou, and Peter continue to overcome new challenges and attempt to navigate uncharted territory.
☆ Trapped in Hitler’s Hell (Non-Fiction). The true account of the Holocausts horror and of God’s mercy on a young girl who spent her teenage years desperately fighting for survival yet learning to trust in God.
☆ Allegiant (Fiction). Tris must escape with Four and go beyond the wall enclosing Chicago. For the first time ever, they will leave the only city and family they have ever known.
☆ The BFG (Children’s Fiction). Enter the imaginative world of Roald Dahl as a young girl befriends the Big Friendly Giant. The BFG will introduce her (and you!) to the wonders and perils of Giant Country.
Children’s titles
☆ Dragon’s Love Tacos, by Adam Rubin (Picture Book). Explore the love dragons have for tacos ... and the dangers of feeding them anything with spicy salsa!
☆ Trials of Apollo: The Hidden Oracle, by Rick Riordan (Fiction). After angering his father Zeus, the god Apollo is cast down from Olympus. He must learn to survive in the modern world until he can somehow find a way to regain Zeus’s favor.
☆ Girls Who Rocked the World: Heroines from Joan of Arc to Mother Teresa, by Michelle R. McCann. Tells the amazing stories of 46 girls who were younger than 20 years of age when they changed the history of the world.\
The Oakhurst Branch Library, located at 49044 Civic Circle Drive, is open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Thursday, and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
