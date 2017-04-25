May 10 is application deadline for Sierra Art Trails

The deadline to apply for Sierra Art Trails is May 10, spokespeople with the event said.
The is the first year the application process is entirely online.
To participate, artists must visit http://onlinejuriedshows.com, create an account, and complete the application process, along with paying a $25 jury fee. A $125 participation fee is also required, should an entry be accepted.
If you are having trouble with the application, assistance will be available May 4 and 5. Jon Bock and David Hoffman will also be available to answer questions. Make an appointment by emailing jonbock@sti.net or david@dhoffmanphotography.com.
Sierra Art Trails
The 15th annual Sierra Art Trails Yosemite Foothills Open Studio Tour will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29 - Oct. 1.
Sierra Art Trails is a juried exhibit that takes place in homes, studios, galleries, and businesses in more than a dozen communities in Eastern Madera and Mariposa Counties. The show is the largest and most anticipated arts event in the area, featuring artists and artisans working in a wide range of media including painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, woodcarving, ceramics, glass, and more. While the majority of participating artists are from the communities where the show takes place, outside artists are welcome as well!
Since our first exhibit in 2003, Sierra Art Trails has built a dedicated audience excited to attend year after year. In addition to visiting with the artists and purchasing works directly from the people who create them, visitors are encouraged to explore our communities, patronize our hotels and restaurants, and learn more about our area.
We are very proud of the support we receive from our advertisers and sponsors, and our communities. We are excited to have the support of Valley PBS, Visit Yosemite Madera County, KJWL radio, Sierra Telephone, The Fresno Philharmonic, the Madera and Mariposa Art Councils, and the many other businesses, organizations, and individuals that offer their support or participate in the event. We believe it is this collaboration that leads to our success.
As an artist, there are many reasons to apply. Participating artists are featured in the tour catalog, included in a month-long Preview Exhibit, and benefit from an extensive advertising campaign. While successful sales are important, the exposure alone is well worth the cost. Networking opportunities, offers to participate in other exhibits, and post show sales often result from participation in Sierra Art Trails.
Staff report
