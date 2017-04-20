New exhibit, “Seven Deadly Sins,” opens Saturday at Timberline Gallery

A new exhibit at Timberline Gallery, The Seven Deadly Sins of Climate Change, opens this Saturday (Earth Day) a collection of photographic images opens Saturday (Earth Day).
An opening reception with photographer Wendy Denton will be held at Timberline Gallery 5 - 8 p.m. Saturday. The show will run through April 30.
“The Seven Deadly Sins of Climate Change is about the human causes of climate change, the disregard of the natural world, and how human behaviors continue to contribute to the earth’s environmental decline,” explained Denton. “Remember what Jason Boston, the VP of the West Virginia Coal Association once said - “What good is a mountain just to have a mountain?””
Denton lists the seven sins as pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, anger and sloth.
Denton learned photography in Germany in her early 20s.
“At first I was self-taught through books and a makeshift darkroom in my kitchen,” Denton said. “I then used the darkroom in the Karlsruhe U.S. Army base. My love was black and white imagery, and my photographic activity was more or less my therapy.”
Upon returning to the states she attended De Anza College near San Jose.
“Its photo department was then nationally known, and I am grateful for the quality instruction I received there – as well as the fellow students who were as alternative as I was and supported my less than mainstream interests,” Denton said. “Over the last 30+ years I have often used the camera as my conduit with the world, my way of connecting while remaining separate. My images have usually had intensely personal meaning.”
Details: Timberline Gallery, Gallery Row, 40982 Highway 41, (559) 683-3345, www.wendydenton.net.
