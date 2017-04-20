Community View - edition of April 20

Oakhurst Adventist Christian School students completed their study of U.S. regions with a food fair and presentations of their reports. The families brought foods representative of the region they studied or of immigrants who settled in that region. Students, back row from left are Josiah Hobbs, Hunter Green, Kaia Penson-Moyer, Kelly Greene, and front row from left, Broden Shelton, Nicolas Bateman, and Angelique Shelton. Everyone enjoyed sampling the variety of foods, including Yorkshire Pudding, Kasespatzle, Chili Con Carne, French Toast, blueberries and pancakes, potato soup, and homemade bread. Teachers Diana Pleitez and Tiffani Sommerville said they were very proud of the work the students had put into their projects this year. (The kindergartners weren’t involved in this fair, and several students were unable to attend). The Oakhurst Adventist Christian School will hold a bake sale 9 a.m. - 3 p.m, April 23, in front of Vons. Details: (559) 683-7020.
The Oakhurst Lutheran Men’s Club raised $2,000 for the Senior Volunteer Program of the California Highway Patrol. Presentation of the check was made by David Sebastian (right), pastor of Oakhurst Lutheran Church, to Bud Russell and Mike Vaughn, both volunteers with the CHP program. The Men’s Club raised the funds with their third annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Previous fundraisers by the club have benefited the Yosemite High Future Farmers of America and the Children’s Museum of the Sierra. Volunteers with the CHP program help with traffic control and provide a CHP presence in school zones.
The 31st Annual Raymond Parade held last Saturday was a rousing success. “It was a great parade with good entries, and a good crowd,” said Susan Larsen, president of the Raymond Community Association. Pearl Harbor Survivor Charles Lishman, 97, was thrilled to ride in one of the parade entries.
Yosemite High School Theatre Arts students Kendra Tapia (Kate Thunder) and Dylan Thacker (Jack Rover) in a scene from the upcoming YHS performance of Wild Oats, 7 p.m., April 20-22. A raucous Ol’ West satire, the play combines a bit of Shakespeare, western duels, slapstick comedy and old-time saloon music centering around the estranged Thunder clan, who have reunited because of the death of one of their own. Tickets for Wild Oats, performed in the YHS theatre, are $7 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. They can also be purchased at the door. Details: (559) 683-4667, ext. 256.
The Coarsegold Elementary School boys soccer team won the Mountain Area Soccer Tournament on April 6, beating Oak Creek Intermediate School 7-6. Sixth grader, Rowan Eby made the winning goal in the game after a gut wrenching 10 player shoot-out. Coarsegold got to the championship game after beating OCI in the first round 2-1, North Fork 2-0, and Wasuma 3-2. Team members include, back row from left, Coach Jenny Sultana, Jack Campbell, Yoshi Cruz, Zack Palmer, Ryland Matyshock, Jonah Garza, Justin Micallef, Thomas Baker, Antonio Conti, from row from left, Justin Beaumont, Nicholas Sultana, Rowan Eby, Clint Willoughby, Noah Graffigna, Robby Gresham, Jackson Kissee and Logan Beaumont. Not pictured are coaches Tiffany Palmer, Josh Jones and Melinda Gresham.
Many former Yosemite High water polo players returned to campus recently to participate in a fundraising Alumni Water Polo Game. The game was the senior project for Kaily Neal and Natalie Bates, members of the YHS water polo and swim teams. The event, including T-shirt sales, raised $600 for the water polo program. The white team won the game 9-7 over the blue team. Scoring goals for the white team were Hunter Kahn (5), Ethan McCully (2), and Kaily Neal and Taylor Wade (1). Scoring for the blue team were Darylyn Tachella and Phillip Mclean (2), Helena Liam (1), and YHS swim Coach Brandon Brokaw left his ref position to score two. Other alumni playing in the game were Collette Shipp, Michael Lalev, Dylan Thacker, Nicole Tapia, Helena Lusk, and Taylor Wade. Coaching the two teams were YHS water polo coaches Patricia O'Neil and Michelle Burton.
