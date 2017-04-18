Return of Easter Egg Hunt a big hit

After a six year absence, the Easter Egg Hunt at the Oakhurst Community Park came back under blue skies and an enthusiastic crowd of more than 400, including about 250 children with their colorful baskets last Saturday.
Excited children were broken into four age groups and it didn’t take them long to gather up the 5,000 jelly bean filled plastic eggs.
“It was an awesome event,” said Ericka Schneider, who attended the event with her husband Nick and 2 1/2 year-old twin girls Finley and Easton. “It was their first time meeting the Easter Bunny and they loved it. They liked the music and all the games and the park was the perfect setting for the Easter Egg Hunt. We are already looking forward to next year.”
Children who found “Golden” eggs were rewarded with a gift basket with a stuffed animal, chocolate bunny, coloring book and crayons and a $10 gift card for Grocery Outlet.
In addition to the egg hunt, activities included face painting, animal balloons and bubble pools by Brandon Grey of Wild Child Entertainment, football-toss, art work, a hop scotch game and the chance to meet a friendly chameleon.
Photographer Carrie Jenkins donated her time to take photos of children with the Easter Bunny that parents can download for free at goo.gl/rnB9Zc.
The Easter Egg Hunt, started in the early 90s by Nancy LaBelle, became a favorite tradition in the community for 20 years. Consuelo Mercier, retired Yosemite High tutor and adviser to the Interact Club, coordinated the event with the help of Interact students for 17 years. The last one was held in 2010, about the time she retired from YHS.
Mercier attended the event and was thrilled to see all the children having such a great time.
It was Brandon and Jessica Steele, owners of Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, that decided to renew the tradition. Jessica and Bobbie Evans of Walt Bannon Drilling, co-chaired the event with the help of volunteers including Mikaelle Trayer, Kristina Tracy, Jennifer Michel, Anne Driscoll and Kristin Bateman.
“The park committee was very happy with the turnout and we want to thank the community for coming out and enjoying our beautiful Oakhurst Community Park,” Jessica Steele said after the event. “We want to thank the Kiwanis Club for providing breakfast and lunch and all the other vendors who came out and made the event a huge success.”
Steele said she and other volunteers received nothing but positive comments from parents who repeatedly said their children had a great time at the Easter Egg Hunt and all the fun booths.
NOTE: See more photos at www.sierrastar.com
