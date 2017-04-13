Community View - week of April 13

Coolwater Ranch will offer a special concert at 8 p.m., April 15, to showcase composer, acoustic and classical guitarist Michael Chapdelaine. This is a benefit concert for Chapdelaine, who was robbed of many priceless guitars, musical equipment, and compositions and concertos he had written. All proceeds go to the artist. The suggested donation is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Light faire and non alcoholic beverages will be available. Passes are available at Oakhurst Feed and Mountain Feed and Nursery in Coarsegold. Details: (559) 760-1134 or coolwaterconcerts.com.
Plan to stop by the EMC SPCA Plant Sale 9 a.m. to noon, April 29, at 45502 North Oakview Drive in Oakhurst (off Highway 49 near Goldside). This annual EMC SPCA fundraiser offers hundreds of potted Iris in all varieties at $3 each, as well as other plants. To donate a locally grown plant for the event, contact Lyle Swanson at (559) 642-6253. Donated plants must must have been potted at least a month prior to the sale. Details: (559) 642-6611.
The EMC SPCA Thrift Store recently relocated next door to the Cat’s Meow on Junction Drive in Oakhurst. “This is a better location, better lay-out, has more foot traffic, and more space,” said shop manager and volunteer Sue Randall, pictured here on the store’s Goofy phone. There’s a craft area, small appliance section, a large books area, toys, pictures, furniture, clothing, kitchenware, linens, a vintage area, and of course, a pet section. Donations are needed, as well as tables for sorting, but more importantly, volunteers are needed to man the shop a minimum of four hours weekly. Currently, the shop is open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Randall would like to be open seven days a week, but that will depend on acquiring additional volunteers. “The shop was closed for 10 days to relocate and already, after being open a short time, the number of customers is astounding,” President Sharon Fitzgerald said. “Having space to display the donated items makes all the difference in the world.” All proceeds benefit the EMC SPCA. “Just come by, take a look around, and spread the word,” Randall said, “and be sure to say hello to Goofy while you’re here.” Details / to volunteer: (559) 641-2500.
Enjoying a peacefully beautiful sunset over Bass Lake. The Star encourages photo submissions from the public that depict mountain life. Photos should be sent as JPEG attachments to editorial@sierrastar.com.
Jennifer Simmons, director of the Oakhurst Boys & Girls Club has been named Director of the Year for 2017. Simmons (center) is shown with former B&GC CEO Ken Quenzer and current CEO Diane Carbray. According to Robert Macaulay, president of the club’s board of directors, Simmons and her team has done a great job over the past year increasing club membership, average daily attendance, and program participation. “She is hard working, creative, and fun, and the community is very lucky to have an amazing leader, mentor, and friend like Jennifer,” Macaulay said.
