Showered in Love

The morning began with a blessing for such a generous community and for those moms, dads, and children about to receive during the 6th Annual Community Baby Shower last Saturday.
Friends Shareea Wright and Amanda Marr spent Friday night in the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church parking lot to ensure the two top spots, and it paid off giving them first dibs on a plethora of free items, including toys, clothing, blankets, shoes, car seats, baby items, and stacks of diapers.
“If it wasn’t for events like this,” volunteer Leah Shelton said, “a lot of parents would have little to nothing.”
Amber Wright was one of the grateful recipients.
“I work part time, go to school part time,” she said while shopping for her 9-month-old son, Matthew, “so being able to attend this event is awesome, and now my son is going to have shoes that fit him.”
California Highway Patrol officers were on site to instruct and demonstrate proper car seat installations.
“It’s amazing to know my son, Beauden (1), will be safe,” Rebecca Brannan said taking a brief pause from asking questions of CHP Officer David Sweeney. “I just received this free car seat at the shower, and now I’m learning how to properly install it. My son is my life, my little miracle. We almost lost Beauden so I feel so blessed to have this car seat and instructions on proper installation.”
First-time coordinator, Julie Montang, called the event a huge success.
“I’m very happy with the turn-out, and the generosity of the community has been amazing,” Montang said. “We had twice as many items to give away compared to last year, and 102 families came and got the items that they needed.”
Comments