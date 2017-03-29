Community View - week of March 30

Alice Cummings was selected as this month’s Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary Club’s Student of the Month. Rivergold Principal Bob Rose told the group that Cummings was selected by the faculty for her strength of character and her work ethic. He noted her academic accomplishments as well as her community service projects which extend well beyond the Mountain Area. Cummings has traveled with a group to Mexico to build and finish homes in several rural areas. She juggles many responsibilities but somehow finds time for soccer and volleyball. She said if she had more time, she would spend it painting. Cummings was presented a Rotary certificate and a Branches Book Store $25 gift card by Mindy Klang, chairman of Rotary Student Recognition program, who reminded the Rotarians that, “We have been conducting this program for almost 30 years in our club; it is not only good for students, but it reminds all of us that, “today’s students are awesome.” Klang poses above with Cummings.
Jackie Mallouf
From left: Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary member Gary Gilbert, president John Honnette, and Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler hold up a proclamation presented by Wheeler from the supervisors recognizing the group’s 30th anniversary during a dinner inside Blue Heron restaurant on March 15. Around 70 people, including 14 past presidents of Sunrise Rotary, attended the event. For an additional photo, see www.sierrastar.com.
Jackie Mallouf
Special to Sierra Star
Sandy Brinley, Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park board member, with Joe Frank of the Audubon Society, who won the grand prize - a Jane Gyer watercolor painting donated to the park by Noreen McDonald and Genie Krieghoff. Approximately $1,200 was raised during the recent raffle, with all funds going towards equipment for park maintenance. Other prizes included a one night stay at Tenaya Lodge with breakfast, two nights at the Redwoods in Yosemite, a turquoise necklace with earrings, and a charbroil barbecue.
Submitted Photo
Past presidents of Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary attended a dinner celebrating the group’s 30th anniversary on March 15. That included, back row from left: Jackie Mallouf, John Honnette, Tim Madden, Don Eaves, Bernie McGoldrick, Mike Sullivan, Sue Macaulay. Front row from left: Dennis Creighton, Tony McLean, Don Olsen, Steve Raupp, Dennis Fairbanks, Bob Gulstrand, Chuck Heinbach.
Jackie Mallouf
Special to Sierra Star
Phil Bartholomew will tell the story of his father’s ascent of Mt. Whitney in the winter of 1928, along with a photo presentation of the experience, at a special workshop 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 8, at the Oakhurst Branch Library. According to Bartholomew, his dad, Orland, one of America’s foremost adventurers, left Lone Pine on Christmas day in 1928 to climb Mt. Whitney. “He then proceeded to travel in the High Sierra alone and unaided for about three months until he reached the Yosemite Valley in April 1929,” said Bartholomew. During his adventure in the Sierra, Orland Bartholomew spent 32 nights above 10,000 feet, traveled over 300 miles – mainly on skis, crossed 13 passes and climbed 70,000 vertical feet, including two 14,000-foot peaks. Bartholomew said his father’s high mountain trek, “the first solo winter assault of Mt. Whitney and the Muir trail area,” was recorded in a book called “High Odyssey,” written by Gene Rose, 90, a friend who now lives in Oakland. Copies of the book at $15 will be available at the presentation. Bartholomew, who lives in Oakhurst with his wife, Tamar, is retired from the California Department of Fish and Game. The free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library (FOBL). Details: (559) 683-4838.
Submitted Photo
Tyler Hellwig returns a shot against Chowchilla High School. On March 23, the tennis team swept Sierra High School 9-0. The team took on North Sequoia League opponent Washington Union on Tuesday, with scores unavailable at press time.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star