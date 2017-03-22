Community View - week of March 23

On Sunday, March 12, several community members, including, from left, Joe Sciarrino, Tom Wheeler, and Ed Moore came to support the Oakhurst Adventist Christian School (OACS), by attending their Annual Dinner Fundraiser. Attendees enjoyed the Silent Auction, and dined on a Mexican dinner, while listening to live performances. The evening concluded with a live auction. OACS is a nonprofit, K-8, accredited, Christian School, who invites all to apply. This year, OACS will celebrate 76 years of education in the community. “It’s so refreshing to see the support of the community for all schools. From the local businesses that support us through donated items to be auctioned off, to the community members that attend the event, everyone is coming together to support children ... there’s is no better investment than in a child,” said Dora Moore, silent auction coordinator.
Ed Guzman
Submitted Photo
As representative of the Greater Conejo Valley Chapter of America Supporting Americans, former U.S. Air Force flight nurse Captain Carol Rich made a special presentation to Raymond Knowles Elementary School students and staff recently for their support and donations of food, hygiene products and other items for soldiers serving in Afghanistan. “Raymond-Knowles has a great bunch of educators, students and families,” Rich said. “They deserve to be proud for their commitment to our troops. This past Valentine’s Day, we called on you to sign valentines for the troops. You graciously responded and each solder received a minimum of 10 hand-signed valentines ... the soldiers especially enjoy hearing from students and young people.” Rich made sure to thank Erica and Eliana Hafkey, who were responsible for making the entire project a success, along with their mother, Adriana. “They really need an atta girl for all their hard work because without them, we would not have been able to do the project,” Rich added. The school’s principal, Michelle Townsend, and the Hafkey girls were presented with a personalized letter from commanding officer Captain Bryson Shipman, stationed at Tactical Base Gamberi, thanking the students for showing the soldiers that they are not forgotten. Note: Excerpts from Shipman’s letter are in this week’s Letters to the Editor.
Submitted Photo
Elaine Wilkinson performed two beautiful pieces on the flute during the 11th annual Grand Night for the Arts Showcase of Artists on March 18. This Vision Academy scholarship fundraiser, held at the Oakhurst Elementary School, also offered a live and silent auction. Scholarship applicants, like Wilkinson, shared their art and talent, along with their hopes and dreams. Wilkinson, a section leader in the YHS band and regular performer with the Oakhurst Community Band, plans to pursue a BA in Music Performance with Fresno Pacific being her first choice of schools and she’s considering a double major track studying environmental science along with music.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star